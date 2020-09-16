Left 4 Dead 2 - The Last Stand: release date, Mutations, achievements

After 10 years of its initial release, Left 4 Dead 2 has a brand new, major update on the way that will add everything from new Mutators, challenges, as well as fixes for bugs and exploits.

It’s an exciting time for L4D2 die-hards. While Valve hasn’t been as active on the survival-horror franchise as many would hope, the company has been working with a group of community members to advance the development of the beloved title.

The Last Stand will be one of the largest updates to hit the FPS in years. The anticipation for the drop has been mounting for longtime fans, and now they finally have a full-length trailer to whet their appetite.

The free DLC will include everything from a new campaign to unearthed voice lines for survivors, while adding a whopping 26 new survival maps to fend off the never-ending horde of undead.

The Last Stand release date

Valve and the community update team of over 30 members have been working on The Last Stand since October 2019. After all of their hard work, the first major content patch in a while is coming out on September 24.

While it's likened to a community mod, the team of devs have been collaborating “with Valve (to) help revitalize the community, and introduce fun, refreshing experiences for all.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjnhx8Ip2Y8

New Campaign & achievements

Along with the myriad improvements in line for The Last Stand, there will also be a new campaign coming to L4D2. The trailer shows the survivors from the original Left 4 Dead, including Francis, Bill, Zoey, and Louis.

“The survivors decide to take an alternate route in hopes of salvation, but will this path truly steer them away from total devastation?”

This means that players will have the survivor groups from both entries in the franchise to play with. The update will also bring in 30 new achievements that should give plenty of replayability to the 2009 title.

Updated Features and mutations

There will be two new Mutations to mix up the action in the game called ‘Rocketdude’ and ‘Tank Run.’ Briefly teased, these will let players use grenade launchers to skip around the map or face “hordes of Tanks to a race,” respectively.

Meanwhile, the hidden Counter-Strike: Source weapons in the game will now be openly available in L4D2 after the update drops. There will also be reworked gun models and animations packaged in upcoming expansion.

This update is going to be packed to the brim with new features to look forward to in Left 4 Dead 2, so take down at the update preview below to see what else will be in The Last Stand.

Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand update preview