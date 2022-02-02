Leaker claims “big” Nintendo Direct coming February with new Mario Kart reveal

An established Nintendo insider is claiming that a large Nintendo Direct is in the works for February, and teased what fans should expect to see in the weeks ahead.

It’s been quite a few months since the last Nintendo Direct, and fans of the Japanese gaming juggernaut have been anxiously awaiting news on upcoming titles like Breath of the Wild 2 and the next Mario Kart game.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, well-known leaker Zippo says that he’s heard the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 could be taking place as soon as next week, February 7-13.

Additionally, there are some big announcements planned, and some others that seem to be more tightly under wraps. As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt – but if true, fans should have a lot to be excited about.

February Nintendo Direct possibly leaked

According to Zippo, the first Direct of the year is “gonna be a big one.” He specified that Mario Kart could end up stealing the show.

“If you made Super Bowl-sized money bets on this new Mario Kart not being real, you’re going to be out of a lot of money,” he said.

Of course, the Super Bowl is in February, and if rumors that the new game will be Smash Ultimate-size in terms of its roster and scale, the biggest football game of the year might be a good place for Nintendo to drop an ad.

Previously, other leakers have teased how the next Mario Kart would feature characters from numerous IPs. Mario Kart 8 included Zelda and Splatoon characters as DLC, so there is some precedent for crossover.

Zippo further noted how, while he’s not fully sure on the rest of the lineup at the Direct, he believes Kirby And The Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2, the heavily rumored Xenoblade 3, and a new Fire Emblem will be featured.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but if rumors hold true, this could be a Nintendo event for the ages.