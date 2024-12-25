Leaked Marvel Rivals Doctor Strange skin already has fans obsessed

Marvel Rivals players are already obsessed with a leaked Doctor Strange skin that brings a zombified version of the character over from a beloved What If? episode.

Marvel Rivals has barely been out for a few weeks yet it’s already become a smash hit. Attracting over 20 million players over the course of its first month on the market, it’s set the hero shooter genre on fire once again.

Of course, launch is only the beginning for a live service game though, and already, many are looking to what’s coming next. While we have an early idea of what Season 1 will bring, we’ve also got a look at a few early cosmetics that are sure to blow players away.

Article continues after ad

One such leaked skin has already been turning heads across social media thanks to its iconic design. Reflecting Doctor Strange’s appearance in an undead episode of the animated show What If?, an upcoming skin is bringing a dead doc to Marvel Rivals and players can’t wait.

Article continues after ad

Zombie Doctor Strange coming to Marvel Rivals

Episode five in the first season of Marvel’s What If? flipped the script on the MCU by infecting many of the most popular heroes. What If…Zombies? spooked fans like never before and became so popular a full-fledged spinoff is even in the works.

Article continues after ad

As Marvel Rivals has already shown it’s more than willing to bring in cosmetics from all manner of Marvel adaptations, it should come as no surprise this popular showcase is getting some love too. First up to get the zombified treatment looks to be Doctor Strange, as early leaks have unearthed.

The yet-to-be-released skin transforms Doc into an undead nightmare, twisting his body, removing the life in his eyes, and having numerous hands breaking out of his neck. It’s a real doozy and naturally, players already can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Article continues after ad

“Marvel Rivals is cooking,” “Oh my God,” “This is beautiful,” just some of the comments on social media responding to the leaks.

Article continues after ad

For some, this skin will even be enough to have them jump ship from their main. “Don’t even play Strange,” one player said on Reddit. “This would make me play Strange though.”

“They know exactly what they are doing,” another joked of the game’s dev team. “Every time a dope skin drops for a character I don’t use, I buy it and end up then playing that character for 30 hours straight.”

Article continues after ad

Currently, there’s no quite telling when this particular skin may arrive in Marvel Rivals, nor how it may become available, either through the store, or as an unlockable. We’ll be sure to keep you posted whenever further details emerge.