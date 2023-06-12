Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Gameplay, trailer, platforms, more

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an upcoming monster-slaying game that features ghoulish creatures and traditional Japanese aesthetics. So, here’s everything we currently know about Capcom’s latest title.

The Xbox Showcase revealed a wealth of exciting details surrounding the latest games that will be coming to Series X|S and PC. From Starfield, Persona 3 Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Fable – there was a lot to be hyped about.

However, one of the more obscure reveals was that of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – a new third-person action game from Capcom. The upcoming game pits players against foul creatures, enabling them to use infused melee attacks to vanquish them.

While information is fairly scarce, we’ve rounded up everything we currently know about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Contents

Capcom Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was one of the surprise reveals of the Xbox Games Showcase.

No, there is currently no Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess release date. However, the Capcom showcase will likely provide further information. The Capcom Showcase will kickoff on Monday, June 12 at 3PM PDT, 6PM EDT, 11PM BST, and 8AM AEST Tuesday, June 13.

We’ll update this section as soon as further release details are announced, so be sure to check back here.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess platforms

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. It’s currently unknown if the game will be released on PS5, but we’ll likely hear further details at the Capcom Showcase.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess trailer

The first Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess trailer was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase. During the brief two-minute video, we can see a character who is decked out in colorful Samurai gear taking down terrifying yokai.

There are a number of ancient shrines and Tori gates shown throughout, which the ghoulish creatures seem to be taking over. You can watch the full trailer above.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gameplay

Not much is currently known about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, but the official Xbox Blog has given the following description:

“Fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths.

Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.”

That’s everything we currently know about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Make sure you check back here regularly for all the latest updates. In the meantime, why not take a look at our hubs for all the upcoming game releases?

