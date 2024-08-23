Kong: Survivor Instinct – Everything we know

2024 has been a big year for the Monsterverse, and it’s expanding even more with a new game, Kong: Survivor Instinct.

In Kong: Survivor Instinct you’ll be taking control of a bystander to the King of the Beasts’ chaos. Rather than wreaking havoc as the titular monster, Instinct sees you navigating the destruction created by the Titans.

If you’re curious, we’ve got a roundup of everything we know so far below.

No, there’s no confirmed release date yet, but the game will arrive in Fall 2024.

Article continues after ad

You’ll be able to enjoy it on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Trailer

The first trailer was released on August 19, 2024. It sets up the core premise with a survivor looking for his daughter and provides a look at the core gameplay.

We also get a brief glimpse at Kong, as well as the terrifying Titan, Abaddon.

You can check out the full reveal trailer below:

Article continues after ad

Gameplay

Survivor Instinct is a 2.5D action platformer. As you transverse the city you’ll have to survive realistic platforming and challenging combat encounters.

Article continues after ad

7Levels Survivor Instinct is a 2.5D platformer.

Metrodvania elements will also be a core part of gameplay. You’ll need to harness Monarch tech to influence the Titans and use their strength to your advantage to navigate hazards like toxic leaks, and raging fires.

Finding materials and resources will also be crucial if you want to stay alive, different weapons and tools will be essential to solve puzzles and defend yourself against humans and monsters alike.

Story details

Players will step into the shoes of oil rig worker, David, as he navigates city ruins to search for his daughter Stacy. Along David’s journey, he’ll encounter other mourning survivors who are close to giving up or sheltering among the rubble.

Article continues after ad

7Levels You’ll have to use tech to take advantage of the Titans in Survivor Instinct.

Players will get to experience the fear the Titans bring from the perspective of a father who’s desperate to find his child in what looks to be an emotional narrative.

Article continues after ad

Is it connected to the Monsterverse movies?

Yes, Kong: Survivor Instinct is connected to the Monsterverse movies.

According to the official Steam description, this is an official Monsterverse story that takes place shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong.

David will have to stand his ground against the Hyenas mercenary group led by Alan Jonah who’s reemerged since the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Survivor Instinct so far. For more upcoming games, check out our hubs for Gears of War E-Day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Silent Hill 2, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.