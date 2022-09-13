EA & Koei Tecmo working on “groundbreaking” hunting game in feudal Japan

A new AAA hunting game set in feudal Japan is being developed by EA and Koei Tecmo, which aims to offer “groundbreaking” gameplay.

EA has partnered with Koei Tecmo and studio Omega Force, the developers behind the popular Dynasty Warriors series to release “the next great hunting game”. The title is said to feature “groundbreaking” gameplay, which will take the genre to new heights.

This original IP is based in fantasy feudal Japan, with more details being announced later this month. Details on the upcoming title are fairly light, but the developers are keen for players to see what they have in store when the game releases.

New feudal Japan hunting game in development

“Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players,” said Yosuke Hayashi – Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo. “I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.”

The studio is known for its work across a range of genres, from hack-and-slash games to hunting action games and more. In addition to its popular Warriors series, the studio has worked on games like Attack on Titan, Dragon Quest, Fire Emblem, Hyrule Warriors, and more.

It’s hoped that Koei Tecmo’s experiences alongside EA’s own will create an exciting hunting title that will excite fans from around the world.

“They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics,” said Jeff Gamon – General Manager of EA Partners.

“We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month.”

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the EA and Koei Tecmo hunting game. Make sure you check back here regularly as we’ll be updating this article with new information as and when it’s released.