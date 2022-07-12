Kirby’s Dream Buffet: Announcement, gameplay trailer & everything we know

James Busby . 57 minutes ago

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is an upcoming Nintendo Switch title that sees players compete against one another as they race through food-themed stages. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, gameplay, and more.

Following on from his grand adventure in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo’s adorable pink creature is returning for yet another outing. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is an upcoming Nintendo Switch title that pits the pink protagonist against other Kirby characters as they race through food-themed courses.

While details on the recently revealed game remain rather scarce, Nintendo has showcased a cute gameplay trailer and other details. So, if you’re a Kirby fan or a Switch player who is looking for another co-op game, then Kirby’s Dream Buffet should be on your radar. Make sure you check out our hub below for all the latest details.

Nintendo Kirby’s Dream Buffet release date is on the horizon.

While Nintendo has yet to reveal an exact release date for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, we do know that it will launch this summer. This means Kirby fans won’t have to wait that long before they can begin battling it out against their rivals.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet details

Unlike Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby’s Dream Buffet focuses on competing against other opponents as they race to collect the strawberries on each food-themed stage. The official game description notes that players can expect plenty of bumping and battling.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet gameplay trailer

The adorable gameplay trailer showcases some of the game’s colorful stages, game-changing powerups, and mobility-enhancing mechanics. We’ll likely see more gameplay as we get further toward the release date, but for now, that’s all we know about Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

