Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 needs the Red Dead Redemption 2 treatment

Henry’s story is finished in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 but after the sequel’s huge success and glowing reviews, Warhorse Studios would be mad not to make more. The next game’s protagonist is staring us in the face, and he’d be the perfect character to get the Red Dead Redemption 2 prequel treatment.

I’m talking about Godwin, the star of the first game’s best side quest and a playable character in the sequel. There are some minor spoilers about his backstory here, but nothing about the main plot.

By the Red Dead Redemption 2 treatment, I mean a largely separate prequel that sets up the first game. Red Dead Redemption is even better after knowing all about John’s backstory with the Van der Linde gang, and Warhorse have perfectly set themselves up to follow this success.

The best prequels are those that aren’t needed but enhance the source material, and experiencing Father Godwin’s backstory first-hand would do that.

Godwin is the perfect KCD prequel protagonist

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, we find out that Godwin is a Bohemian noble, and after falling out with his father, he becomes a mercenary – and what better premise for an RPG than a mercenary? Roam the lands, take on odd jobs, and most importantly, fight.

It’s almost as though Warhorse have started writing the plot, name-dropping real-life historical figures like Vlatko Vukovic, as well as Nicolas Gabriel, the commander of his mercenary company and friend (he seems fictional, but could be based on someone real).

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

While there was a great novelty in Henry being utterly useless at everything in the first game, it’s time to move on from someone who can’t read or swing a sword.

His arc would be about what happens when a young lord steps outside his cushty life, perhaps learning to fight dirty, and his relationship with god – he becomes a priest, after all. We can see the horrors of medieval war all over again but in a new setting with a different cast of characters.

Godwin is wise and kind, but far from perfect, so we can see how these events turned him from a young lord to Bohemia’s worst priest.

Show us the biggest battle yet

In 1389, fourteen years before the first game, Godwin’s adventures take him to Kosovo, where he takes part in the battle of Kosovo (creative, I know). If this prequel is set in 1389, Wenceslas has been on the throne for eleven years, so we’d get a strong picture of the dissatisfaction that escalated to war in Bohemia, setting up the first two games.

Warhorse Studios

The scale has only gotten bigger from game to game, and Kosovo would be Warhorse’s most ambitious battle yet. It’s estimated that as many as 65,000 soldiers were on the field. But, as Godwin says, he could only see what was in front of him. What Kingdom Come: Deliverance fan wouldn’t want to take part in one of the biggest battles in medieval history?

“Even as I’m telling it, it strikes me what an adventure it was,” says Godwin, and it’d make for a damn good prequel.