Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 smashes first game’s player count in a matter of hours

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is ticking all the right boxes and the game has easily outstripped its predecessor’s player count on its first day on shelves.

In a stacked roster of video game releases for 2025, the first major launch is in the wild. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is finally here and it has arrived to stellar reviews, even earning a perfect five stars from the team at Dexerto.

The return to medieval Bohemia to reprise their role as Henry has had fans of the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance excited since the sequel’s reveal. The sequel’s developers looked to entice new fans with the promise of deep roleplaying options and a script longer than Baldur’s Gate 3.

The marketing strategy appears to have paid off as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 outpaced the first game’s peak concurrent player count almost immediately. According to data from SteamDB, just three hours after the game’s release, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 had amassed an impressive concurrent player count of 159,351.

Warhorse Studios Players are sallying forth to see what Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has in store.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 draws a massive crowd on its first day

While it’s still very early in the life cycle of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, this early player count far overshoots the first game’s all-time peak player count. With the original game capping out at 96,069 when it launched in February 2018, the sequel has already smashed that milestone by more than 50,000 players.

At the time of writing, the game sits at number 94 on Steam’s list of the most-played games of all time. As for its performance on launch, it managed to become the fifth most-played game of the day beating out titles like PUBG and GTA 5. It’s also currently listed as the top-seller on Steam.

Given that it launched on a Tuesday afternoon in the major market of the US, there is potential for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to improve these numbers. A weekend spike and players waiting for reviews to purchase could certainly pick things up.

If you haven’t picked up Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just yet but you’re planning to, we have a tonne of guides to help in the game’s early hours. Check out how to get a powerful early-game weapon or a handy animal companion.