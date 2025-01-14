Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is about to snatch a world record from Baldur’s Gate 3

Based on details shared by developers, the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 script may break a Baldur’s Gate 3 world record.

The award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3 is dense by every measure, boasting nearly 2,000 voiced characters and more than 170 hours of scripted cinematics.

Naturally, the script for such an experience runs incredibly long, with a staggering two million words making up the full text. The Guinness World Records recognized Baldur’s Gate 3 for having the “longest script for a videogame.”

Article continues after ad

Oddly enough, it’s possible the RPG won’t hold this record for too much longer, based on details shared by Kingdom Come Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 script is even longer than BG3’s

Content creator ESO Danny shared a photo of himself standing next to the script for Kingdom Come Deliverance, which featured 800,000 words. He claimed the sequel would boast double the content at a whopping 1.7 million words.

Director Daniel Vavra seemed to back up the YouTuber’s statement, claiming KCD2 will have the “longest script for [any] game ever. Including BG3.” Amid confusion about the discrepancy, the official Warhorse Studios account on Twitter/X clarified the sequel’s script actually runs 2.2 million words in length.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Should this prove accurate, the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 script will have no trouble breaking the BG3’s Guinness world record upon release.

Larian Studios publisher director, Michael Douse, is rooting for Warhorse to beat the record, too. When asked by a fan if the BG3 team’s next game would break its own record, Douse said of Warhorse, “I hope THEY do! Cannot wait for KCD2.”

Fortunately for Douse and other Kingdom Come Deliverance fans, the script is not all that’s doubled in size.

Article continues after ad

Developers previously revealed the map is about twice the size of the original game as well, though players will be exploring two larger spaces instead of one big locale.