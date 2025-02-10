Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 riddle answers – How to solve Riddler Barley and Klara’s riddles

There are plenty of random encounters to find when exploring Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s Trosky and Kuttenberg regions and Riddler Barley is a recurring character.

He’ll give you a riddle each time you meet him, and if you have the groschen to spare, you can wager that you’ll get it right. Answering correctly will earn you extra money, or you can level up a skill. Riddler Barley is hard to track down, you’ll just have to roam either region until you stumble across him at the side of the road.

Plus, a character you’ll meet as part of the main quest, Klara, also has a riddle for you to solve. Here are all the riddles we’ve found in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to answer them correctly.

Riddler Barley riddle answers

Riddle 1: My name

My name Riddle 2: 10 groschen

10 groschen Riddle 3: Jaromir

Jaromir Riddle 4: Five

Warhorse Studios / YouTube: Stone Edge Gaming

Riddle 1

Riddle: What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others?

What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others? Answer: My name

Riddle 2

Riddle: Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five groschen. Every bee in the hive is fifteen. And the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty groschen! And now you tell me, how much did the cat get?

Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five groschen. Every bee in the hive is fifteen. And the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty groschen! And now you tell me, how much did the cat get? Answer: 10 groschen

Riddle 3

Riddle: Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar’s daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman’s name?

Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar’s daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman’s name? Answer: Jaromir

Riddle 4

Riddle: A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn’t have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning’s roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour…

A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn’t have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning’s roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour… Answer: Five

Klara riddle answer

Question: I bloom in silence, a petal’s grace. A delicate charm in a hidden place. A whispered scent, a subtle ploy. What am I, elusive and coy? Solve the riddle, unlock the joy.

I bloom in silence, a petal’s grace. A delicate charm in a hidden place. A whispered scent, a subtle ploy. What am I, elusive and coy? Solve the riddle, unlock the joy. Answer: I think she’s called Klara

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

While the ‘correct’ answer to Klara’s riddle is “I think she’s called Klara,” whether you’ve flirted with her or not, choosing any option other than “I’m not in the mood for this” will ‘unlock the joy.’

Of course, if you want Henry to stay faithful to whoever you’ve romanced, you’ll have to choose “I’m not in the mood for this.”

