Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay & more

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Warhorse Studios’ beloved historical RPG that continues the story of Henry of Skalitz.

The original Kingdom Come Deliverance gave fans an immersive open-world experience where they took control of a young Blacksmith’s son, Henry, as he embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Warhorse Studios revealed the sequel stylishly in April 2024, and it looks to be even bigger than the original.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be released on February 11, 2025, which was confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) on August 15, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The game had previously been slated for a 2024 release but the developers have clarified that while it’s a long wait they’ve got a lot to share before the full release comes around.

Platforms

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. You can wishlist the game on each platform now.

While the original was released on PS4, and Xbox One, there’s currently no news about whether or not the sequel will be available on the last-gen platforms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Trailers

Kingdom Come Deliverance was announced on April 18, 2024, by Warhorse Studios’ in a livestream that featured the first full trailer.

It gave fans a look at protagonist Henry, the Middle Ages setting, and brief glimpses of the game’s FPS melee combat.

You can check out the trailer below:

A second trailer followed at Summer Game Fest 2024 on June 7, 2024, that provided more looks at gameplay, and the setting of 15th Century Bohemia.

This trailer also had a lot more humor throughout, so there should be plenty of light moments between the intense action and the narrative of the sequel.

Article continues after ad

You can watch the full trailer below:

Gameplay

Like the first game, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a first-person action RPG set in an open world. Throughout the game, you can customize Henry’s appearance, skills, and equipment as you travel the land and engage in unique activities like blacksmithing, and alchemy.

Warhorse Studios You’ll be able to use melee and ranged weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Combat will play a big part and be a visceral experience as you can either attack enemies on foot, on horseback, or take a stealthy approach. A variety of weapons and combat styles will be available to experiment with from blunt melee options to ranged weapons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There will also be an emphasis on player choice with Henry’s actions impacting his destiny and how the world reacts to him.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 story details

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will follow on from the first game. Set in Bohemia in the early 15th Century where chaos has befallen the kingdom. As invaders pillage the ungoverned land, sowing fear and terror, Henry of Skalitz seeks revenge for his murdered family.

Warhorse Studios Henry will continue to seek revenge for his family in the sequel.

Now a trusted member of the rightful king’s allies, Henry is sent to escort Sir Hans Capon on a diplomatic mission. After they are ambushed and nearly killed, the two young men embark on a series of perilous adventures, putting their skills, character, and friendship to the ultimate test.

Article continues after ad

The sequel will include over five hours of cinematic cut scenes that will immersive players into the medieval adventure.

That’s everything we know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 so far. For more upcoming games, check out our hubs for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor ReFantazio, GTA 6, and Gears of War E-Day.