The next chapter of Henry’s story is just around the corner, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 releasing on February 4, 2025, and players can now look forward to additional story content thanks to a post-launch roadmap unveiled by Warhorse Studios.

As announced on January 21, 2025, a post-launch roadmap has been revealed for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 ahead of release. The breakdown includes paid and free updates and details on the expansion pass that will add new storylines to the game.

The announcement also includes information on different game editions and what players will access if they pick one of the more expensive options.

According to the information provided in the post-launch roadmap trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the free content update will include the Barber Feature, Hardcore Mode, and Horse Racing.

There isn’t an exact release date at this time, but the roadmap lists the free update as Spring 2025, making it one of the earliest post-launch updates players will be able to access. This update does not require the expansion pass to access.

Expansion Pass and confirmed paid content release schedule

For those excited to explore everything Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has to offer, a paid Expansion Pass will include three post-launch releases that will span the Summer, Autumn, and Winter of 2025. Currently, the price of the Expansion Pass as a stand-alone addition is not available, but it is included in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition, which will cost $89.99. This is $20 more than the standard pre-order option that only includes the base game.

The paid updates for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are as follows:

Summer: Brushes with Death – Henry sets out on a journey to help an artist with a dark past.

– Henry sets out on a journey to help an artist with a dark past. Autumn: Legacy of the Forge – Henry’s background is explored via a story surrounding his adoptive father Martin.

– Henry’s background is explored via a story surrounding his adoptive father Martin. Winter: Mysteria Ecclesia – Henry must solve a mystery surrounding a Monastery filled with riddles, secrets, and mazes.

At this time, there is no other confirmed post-launch content for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. However, a look at the storylines planned for the upcoming year has only added to the excitement of the second game’s release. With so many new ways to explore the world Henry exists in, it is sure to be an amazing adventure.