Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players keep getting knocked off horses RDR2-style

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has delighted players with a number of surprises, but one particular inclusion has left fans reminiscing about a specific Red Dead Redemption 2 horse-riding mechanic.

When traveling from place to place in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, your horse is one of the most important companions you’ll have with you. To travel the open world on horseback, players can steal a horse, or eventually get Pebbles, your horse from the prologue of the game, back.

Article continues after ad

Once in the saddle, getting from place to place becomes a much easier task, but players have learned they’ll need to watch out for trees, as riding through them can fully eject you from your mount.

The trees aren’t safe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In a social media post shared by streamer Synth Potato, the player shows an unfortunate encounter with foliage, stating, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has the RDR2 horse physics so you can smack your head into a branch in first person.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The player follows this with a gameplay clip of their casual ride into a grove of trees that then resulted in a branch to Henry’s head. The impact launches him from the saddle, where he then rag-dolls onto the ground. All of this is seen from a first-person perspective.

Players in the comments were quick to respond on the mechanic, with one adding, “You could do this in the first game too lol, I was wearing full armor and landed on a chicken and killed it,” while another commented, “Did this my first time riding a horse. for some reason I expected to go through the branch but yeah, I found out the hard way.”

Article continues after ad

Several players have commented that this same mechanic was in the first game, making it not just reminiscent of adventures in RDR2, but also the first installations of Henry’s journey.

While the trees might be a worthy opponent for Henry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, accidentally getting knocked out of the saddle on a long trek does add some comic relief.