Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players delighted by level & skill loss explanation

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has seen players return to the world of the first game, and reprise their role as Henry in a new series of adventures. However, fans won’t be able to take all their hard-earned skill points and levels from the previous game with them.

Like with so many sequels, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 had a hard hurdle to tackle when it came to Henry’s previously gained skills. While some games may choose to integrate what characters learned from previous playthroughs into the next installment of a franchise, others prefer to reset players at zero, forcing them to start from scratch.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 won’t allow players to take everything they learned along with them on this new adventure, but they have appreciated the reasoning for how Henry lost his specs and the story behind his unfortunate clean slate.

Henry takes a spec-crushing tumble

In a social media post shared by one player, they commented on the reset, stating, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has the funniest excuse for why you lose your levels/skills from the last game I’ve ever seen. They literally went “brain damage.” and called it a day.”

Players in the comments commend the explanation, calling it “honest” and “awesome”. Many noted that the way the devs handled the reset felt in line with the series and its humor, making it an interesting way to let players know they’ll need to start from scratch.

One player commented, “Actually i think it’s the best excuse in such a setup lol”, while another added, “Hahah that’s a unique way to put it.”

A few players weren’t particularly pleased that there isn’t a progress transfer from the previous game. Despite the frustration at starting over, the general response seems to be an appreciation for the storytelling and an acceptance of grinding anew on the next leg of Henry’s travels.