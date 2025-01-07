Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sees you explore the medieval countryside but also the huge city of Kuttenburg. The first game was quite challenging to run at the time, and February’s sequel is no different.

This sequel picks up directly from where the first game ended, bringing Henry and Hans to an entirely new region. It’s been seven years since Kingdom Come: Deliverance arrived and both graphics and gaming hardware have evolved a lot in that time, so you’d be right in expecting a big leap in system requirements.

Here’s a breakdown of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s PC requirements and whether it’ll be playable on the Steam Deck.

Minimum requirements

1080p

Average performance: 30 FPS

30 FPS CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Recommended

1080p

Average performance: 60 FPS

60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i5-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i5-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

1440p

Average performance: 60 FPS

60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i5-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i5-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Warhorse Studios You’ll need a powerful PC to see Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at its best.

High

1080p

Average performance: 30 FPS

30 FPS CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 6 7600X

Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 6 7600X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

1440p

Average performance: 60 FPS

60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 5 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 5 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Ultra

1440p

Average performance: 60 FPS

60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

4K

Average performance: 30 FPS

30 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Storage: 100 GB SSD

100 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC requirements explained

Warhorse Studios

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s minimum PC requirements are pretty reasonable, to play at medium and above (over 30 FPS), they’re particularly high – especially the recommended RAM and CPU. Though it is becoming increasingly common to see 16GB of RAM as the minimum, it’s more often the Recommended or Ultra requirement.

It’s also extremely CPU-heavy, so you might find your PC hits a bottleneck if your processor isn’t up to the task. The AMD Ryzen 5 7800X3D is one of the best on the market, so seeing it as the requirement for 1440p at 60FPS might come as a surprise.

A dev confirmed that these specs are without upscaling in mind, so bear in mind that with tools like DLSS, you’ll be able to get more frames than the image above shows.

Will it run on Steam Deck?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will probably be playable on Steam Deck but don’t expect great performance. These system requirements are particularly high for a new release and the Deck’s specs won’t be able to handle it properly.

You might be able to play at 30 FPS by setting everything on low, but in built-up areas like Kuttenberg, you’ll probably see significant drops.

As games get more graphically ambitious they require better PC specs so naturally, the Steam Deck falls behind. Don’t expect to play many new releases on Valve’s handheld but perhaps the Steam Deck 2 will be able to run it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 arrives in a February stacked with big releases, so you can also check out what we know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Avowed, and Monster Hunter Wilds.