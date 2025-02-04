Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Miri Fajta quest guide – Where to find Marika 

You’ll meet plenty of new characters when exploring medieval Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and meeting the nomads will kickstart the Miri Fajta quest, where you need to find the Voivoide’s daughter, Marika.

You don’t want to rush the early stages of KCD2 – exploring the map and completing the side quests will make everything easier as you’ll gather money, gear, and level-up skills. A few quests will bring you to the nomad’s camp, where the Miri Fajta quest will kick off.

Most of this quest is straightforward but a few parts might trip you up, so here’s where to find Marika and Tibor.

How to start Miri Fajta

You’ll start the Miri Fajta quest by heading to the Nomad’s camp on the west side of the Trosky region. Head north-west from Semina and you’ll soon find the camp on the cliffs above the lake, near where you can find Mutt.

Head towards the combat training area and you’ll pass the nomad’s Voivode, who asks you to help find his daughter, Marika. Accept, and the quest will begin.

Your investigations will take you back to the herbalist and Troskowitz, and eventually, you’ll be tasked with finding Marika in Apollonia.

Marika location

Marika can be found in a cave among the rocks in Apollonia, so check out the exact location on the map below.







Once you’re in the wide clearing with the boulder in the center, stick to the southern wall and Henry will spot some blood on the ground. Simply follow it and you’ll eventually wind up in the cave Marika and her lover, Bohush, are hiding in.

Bohush is in a bad way after being stabbed by her brothers, so her mother suggests you find some comfrey to help his wounds.

Where to find comfrey

You can find the comfrey in the herb garden in Troskowitz. You don’t actually have to buy it, you can simply gather it and it won’t count as stealing.

Bring the medicine to Marika, then it’ll be time to get the Voivoide’s amulet. He’ll only give it to you after you rescue his son, Tibor, who has been captured by the villagers in Semine after their fight with Bohush. His other son was killed in the fight.

Tibor location

Tibor is being held captive by the Saddler in Semine, which is found at the west end of the village.





Head round the back of the Saddler’s and you’ll spot Tibor through the window. I recommend waiting until nighttime before rescuing him, which will also make the next stage of the quest, cutting down his brother’s body, easier.

After you’ve rescued Tibor and buried his brother’s body, you’ll need to win three of the Voivoide’s challenges to get the amulet. There’s not much to advise here, just make sure your combat skill is high enough to beat Tibor. I lost the horse race as I still had Pebbles, but won the dice game.

The Voivoide will then give Marika the amulet and the quest will be over.