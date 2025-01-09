How big is the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 map? 

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is known for its realism and historical accuracy – not just in its gameplay and story, but also its map. The first game fully realized an area of 15th century Bohemia, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 seems like it’ll do just the same.

It won’t just be the wild medieval countryside and small towns this time, either, as the RPG sequel recreates Kuttenberg (Kuta Hora in the present-day Czech Republic), one of the largest cities in 1400s Bohemia.

But just how big is the map in KCD2 set to be? We’re breaking down everything we know about its size and what we’ve seen so far.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 map size

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s map is roughly twice the size of the first game’s. But, rather than one huge map, it’s made up of two maps, each the size of the first game.

The area of the first game, which included towns such as Rattay and Sasau, was 16km². That’s roughly the same size as Velen and Novigrad in The Witcher 3 – but the whole area was explorable without water or out-of-bounds areas.

The two main areas are the city of Kuttenberg and the countryside surrounding Trosky Castle. The game picks up with you heading to Trosky Castle and you’ll visit Kuttenberg later in the story. However, it’s worth noting that in a dev livestream on November 20, 2024, Warhorse’s PR Manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said (timestamp 33:49) that the Trosky map is the “let’s say, smaller of the two.”

You also won’t be able to revisit the original map, and can only explore Kuttenberg and the countryside.

Kuttenberg map





We know what the Kuttenberg map looks like, and it’s huge. This fully realized city doesn’t just feature the walled-off city itself, but also the houses and farmland surrounding it.

Rattay, the biggest area of the first game, will fit inside Kuttenberg several times over; the devs said it’s “some ten times larger.”

It might not even be the whole map of the area, so there might be more villages, hamlets, and POIs to explore.

Trosky map

Warhorse Studios

We haven’t seen much of the Trosky map yet, but we know it’ll be set in the countryside, featuring dense forests and farmland.

The November 20 dev livesteam showed off some of this map, although almost all of it was undiscovered and covered in clouds.

We’ve also seen Bylany through the gameplay showcase, which is nothing more than a hamlet. It’s not clear which map this will belong to, but it will only be a tiny portion of the full area.

Warhorse Studios

So while Trosky is set to be the smaller of the two maps, the combined area of the two should roughly equal double that of the first game. So it’s no surprise that KCD2 will be huge, with its script even longer than Baldur’s Gate 3’s with high PC requirements.

February is stacked for new releases, with Asassin’s Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds bringing huge open worlds. However, Obsidian’s Avowed will feature smaller maps, rather than one huge playspace.

