Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has some legendary characters and figures who have their own unique weapons and armor including Knight Brunswick.

While we won’t spoil anything about the highly anticipated game‘s characters, lore, and setting, Knight Brunswick is considered a legendary figure in the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The best news is that you can unlock his rather impressive armor set and legendary weapon.

Doing so requires you to have done two important things, so below, we’ll explain exactly how you can unlock Knight Brunswick’s powerful weapon and legendary armor.

Article continues after ad

Pre-order bonus

To start the process of unlocking Knight Brunswick’s legendary gear, you’ll need to have pre-ordered any version of the game.

This will unlock a quest called The Lion’s Crest, which will reward you with Knight Brunswick’s weapon and armor upon completion.

You’ll not be able to play the quest straight away, but once you reach a certain point in the game you’ll be able to tackle the quest and enjoy the rewards it brings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 editions

Knight Brunswish’s gear is the only bonus to pre-ordering the standard version of the game.

The Gold Edition provides an Expansion Pass for future content and the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit digital bonus, something that contains some extra items to make your time in medieval Bohemia easier.

Deep Silver The Collector’s Edition contains lots of treasures.

Finally, the physical Collectors Edition comes with a variety of rewards:

A statue of Henry and his trusty steed, Pebbles

An exclusive cloth map of the Alleys of Kuttenberg

An enamel pin set Coats of Valor

The Letter of Hope – which Sir Hans Capon was entrusted with

The King’s Rebels collectible cards set

This is on top of the Expansion Pass, Gallant Huntsman’s Kit, the Lion’s Crest quest, and Knight Brunswick’s weapon and armor set.

Article continues after ad

For more information on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s everything you need to know about the setting and story, the size of the map, and the system requirements on PC.