Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has cheeky Elden Ring Easter egg you’d easily miss

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is earning its spot as an all-time great RPG but it’s not afraid to pay tribute to other titans of the genre.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the first major release in a stacked 2025 roster of video game launches. It had a successful kick-off period garnering a five-star review from the Dexerto team and swiftly eclipsed its predecessor’s player count.

The game fulfills its promise of deep RPG gameplay in which choices and their consequences shape every inch of the experience. Asmongold found that out the hard way with an accidental murder causing chaos in the early hours of his playthrough.

Article continues after ad

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 offers a more immersive first-person take on the RPG, the dev team clearly has some love for its third-person contemporaries. At least enough to sneak in a cheeky homage to famous Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s Let Me Solo Her lost his run

Initially discovered by Reddit user szpitalosw, a corpse in the southwest of Trosky looks like a definite reference to the Elden Ring icon. Initially unsure if the jar-headed skeleton was indeed a sly reference to Let Me Solo Her, szpitalosw petitioned other players for their thoughts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If it had two swords lying next to it, it would be certain,” one user suggested. It turns out that this corpse did in fact have those swords present but the player’s looter instincts were too strong. “I picked up both before I realized that it’s him,” they confirmed.

For those unaware, Let Me Solo Her is Elden Ring’s most famous player. Known for assisting players with the game’s hardest boss wearing nothing but a jar on their head and dual-wielding Katanas.

Article continues after ad

If players still weren’t wholly convinced about the reference, the scarlet flower growing out of this skeleton’s chest is a dead giveaway. Whoever dropped this Elden Ring Easter egg in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 knows their Malenia, Blade of Miquella lore.

For players hoping to track this cheeky reference down, szpitalosw was kind enough to provide a screenshot of the location on the game’s map.

Article continues after ad

Warhorse Studios/Reddit: szpitalosw Here’s where you can find Let Me Solo Her in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Now you can track down Let Me Solo Her’s corpse and pay your respects… and pick up two shiny new swords.