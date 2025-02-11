Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a surprise One Piece Easter egg

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 devs have managed to include an excellent nod to popular anime and manga One Piece via an in-game Easter egg.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 experience is quite unique and, in a way, unpredictable at times. Whether that be body-odour giving yourself away to nearby NPCs, getting knocked off RDR2-style, or accidentally creating chaos by murdering someone, it’s just hard to predict what will happen at times.

This is the case with one user who first discovered a cheeky Easter Egg in the game, which paid tribute to Let Me Solo Her—an Elden Ring community legend known for helping others impressively defeat the game’s toughest boss.

As it turns out, this isn’t the only reference devs have put in the game. It appears that Luffy is somewhat canon in this world as well.

Luffy’s Straw Hat has been discovered in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

These days, it feels like it’s almost impossible not to have at least heard of One Piece once, the Japanese manga and anime series revolving around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy along with his Straw Hat crew.

Now, one user has discovered that the protagonist has somehow left his Straw Hat behind near a big tree in Warhorse Studio’s latest hit RPG.

As shared in a Reddit thread, the iconic Straw Hat was seen laid down on a rock – and just from a quick first glance, it already looks exactly like Luffy’s most treasured possession.

That’s not all there is to it, though. Pick up the “Strange Straw Hat”, and you’ll be able to hear Henry utter a unique voice line, saying: “Someone left a Straw Hat here.”

Additionally, if you head over to the description, you’ll find that it says: “An old straw hat I found lying under an old tree. I have a strange feeling about it. It seems to carry with it the will of those who wore it before me.”

In One Piece, Luffy wasn’t the only person who owned and wore the Straw Hat. It originally belonged to Gol D. Roger, then Shanks, before it was passed down to Luffy as a child, which makes the quote even more fitting.