Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a brutal secret ending that’s an instant game over

There’s a secret bad ending in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that will end your game instantly and includes a unique cutscene, so watch out.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has quickly taken the world by storm, the new RPG breaking its player-count record almost every day since release and already garnering huge Game of the Year buzz.

With plenty of content to dive into, players are uncovering small details, Easter eggs and more as they make their way through the game’s main story and complete side quests.

What’s more, each decision you make in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will impact the greater experience. If you choose to play with honor, you won’t have to worry about being chased down for your crimes.

However, if you decide to live life dangerously in the sequel, you’ll be swiftly punished, ending the game instantly.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 execution ending explained

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by NikTek, players will be treated to a “full execution cutscene” if they commit multiple crimes during their playthrough of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Henry, the protagonist of the game, will be confronted and told “the hangman awaits” and if the player does not have enough money to pay off the bounty (4000 Groschen) then he’ll reply “I don’t have enough money…fine, take me away.”

A cutscene will then begin to play out, wherein Henry is stuck in a holding cell, looking up at the small window, his only chance for freedom. The scene then shifts to Henry being forced out of his cell and led towards the Hanging Post, a crowd rushing around him to watch the execution play out.

After Henry meets his fate, a Game Over screen plays out, adding below that “you have been executed for your crimes.”

From there, players must either restart the game completely or load up an old save and make very different decisions to ensure the same ending doesn’t happen again.

This isn’t the first time a video game has included a secret ending that allows players to skip through the whole experience. Most notably, Far Cry 4 allowed players to complete the title right at the beginning.

When finally confronted by antagonist Pagan Min, the villain will disappear and give hero Ajay Ghale the opportunity to escape. However, if you stick around and stay where you are for 15 minutes, Min will return and trigger an alternate ending to the game.

For Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players, be warned, as thieving too much will result in a devastatingly brutal ending for Henry.