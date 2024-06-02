Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dev confirms final product limited by Xbox Series S specs

The highly anticipated Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel releases later this year, as it looks to pick up where the first game left off. Unfortunately, the final version of the game won’t be exactly what the developer envisioned due to the limitations of the Xbox Series S hardware.

According to WCCFTech, using a report from Czech language outlet Zing.cz, producer Martin Klíma confirmed that the specs of the entry-level Xbox console did hold the scope of the game back.

Specifically, the Series S only contains 10GB of RAM, which is around 25% more than some consoles from the previous generation. As such, the developer made the decision to only make the sequel around 25% larger, despite wanting to do more at the outset of the project.

At the same time, Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the game, revealed the technical specifications for each platform. On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will run at 4K resolution and 30 FPS, though it wasn’t specified if the former is Native or not.

On Xbox Series S, the only significant downgrade is to the resolution, which is locked at 1440p. With that, the frame rate should stay at a consistent 30 FPS on the console.

This isn’t the first time that the Series S has supposedly held games back. The split-screen multiplayer element of Baldur’s Gate 3 was also a sticking point. Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse said that the console presented a “huge technical hurdle” when trying to get BG3 to run in split-screen co-op.

What exactly the cut content for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 looks like is unclear at the time of writing. Despite there being no confirmed release date for the game yet, it is releasing this year for Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 & PC.