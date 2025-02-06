Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands & cheats: Money, teleportation, more

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands & cheats: Money, teleportation, moreDeep Silver
Although Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is all about immersing yourself in its 15th-century tale of strife with the Roman Empire, the RPG does still allow you to cheat, if you so desire. Here’s how the game’s console commands work and how to access the most powerful cheats.
Seven years removed from the first game’s surprise success, Warhorse Studios has finally delivered on its highly anticipated sequel. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now upon us and it’s already an early game of the year contender by our account.
With thousands of players all flooding into the new release, far more than ever concurrently played the original, many are no doubt running into a few roadblocks on their travels. While there’s always the hard way, figuring things out for yourself, and benefitting from doing so, if you prefer taking a shortcut, there are a number of cheats to get you there faster.
Below is a comprehensive list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with the rundown on how they all work in the first place.
What are console commands?
Console commands are essentially lines of code that allow you to manipulate the game in various ways. One command may provide infinite money, while another could teleport you to any location on the map.
Console commands aren’t available in regular versions of any given video game as they’re typically reserved to help game developers during testing. However, some devs still provide optional access to these tools, should fans wish to break the game wide open.
How to use cheats & console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Unfortunately for those playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, cheats are only accessible on PC. This is because the only way to access cheats is by swapping your version of the game over to the mode developers use when testing it out.
It’s all done directly through Steam, before you even boot up the game. Simply follow the steps below and in a few easy clicks, you’ll be able to access the full range of cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
- Navigate to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam Library
- Right-click and select Properties
- Type ‘devmode’ under the Launch Options category
- Re-launch KCD2
All cheats & console commands
Below is the full list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with all the lines of code to generate items on the fly:
|Description / Item
|Cheat Code / Item ID
|Add Item
|wh_cheat_addItem “ItemID” “Quantity”
|Add Money
|wh_cheat_money “Quantity”
|Get Coords
|wh_rpg_getLocation
|Teleport
|goto x y z
|Remove Wanted Level
|cheat_set_wanted_level=0
|Unlock All Achievements
|wh_rpg_UnlockAllAchievements
|Hide HUD
|wh_ui_showhud = 0
|Decrease Lockpick Shake
|wh_pl_lockpickingshakeoverride = 0
|Claim Current Horse
|wh_horse_stealcurrenthorse
|Infinite Savior Schnapps (Unlimited Saving)
|we_sys_nosavepotion = 1
|Change FOV
|cl_fov
|One-Shot Kill
|wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1
|Spawn Invincibility Potion
|27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07
|Spawn Weak Saviour Schnapps
|928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1
|Spawn Lockpick
|8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0
|Spawn Armorer’s Kit
|167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb
|Spawn Tailor’s Kit
|9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50
|Spawn Blacksmith’s Kit
|C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83
|Spawn Cobbler’s Kit
|238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716
|Spawn Smoked Sausage
|29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0
That’s the full rundown on every console command and cheat discovered thus far. We’ll be sure to update you here with any others as they emerge.