Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands & cheats: Money, teleportation, more

Brad Norton
kingdom come deliverance 2 scriptDeep Silver

Although Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is all about immersing yourself in its 15th-century tale of strife with the Roman Empire, the RPG does still allow you to cheat, if you so desire. Here’s how the game’s console commands work and how to access the most powerful cheats.

Seven years removed from the first game’s surprise success, Warhorse Studios has finally delivered on its highly anticipated sequel. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now upon us and it’s already an early game of the year contender by our account.

With thousands of players all flooding into the new release, far more than ever concurrently played the original, many are no doubt running into a few roadblocks on their travels. While there’s always the hard way, figuring things out for yourself, and benefitting from doing so, if you prefer taking a shortcut, there are a number of cheats to get you there faster.

Below is a comprehensive list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with the rundown on how they all work in the first place.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 HorsemenWarhorse Studios
You’ll be king of the castle in no time if you opt for console commands.

What are console commands?

Console commands are essentially lines of code that allow you to manipulate the game in various ways. One command may provide infinite money, while another could teleport you to any location on the map.

Console commands aren’t available in regular versions of any given video game as they’re typically reserved to help game developers during testing. However, some devs still provide optional access to these tools, should fans wish to break the game wide open.

How to use cheats & console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Unfortunately for those playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, cheats are only accessible on PC. This is because the only way to access cheats is by swapping your version of the game over to the mode developers use when testing it out.

It’s all done directly through Steam, before you even boot up the game. Simply follow the steps below and in a few easy clicks, you’ll be able to access the full range of cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

  1. Navigate to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam Library
  2. Right-click and select Properties
  3. Type ‘devmode’ under the Launch Options category
  4. Re-launch KCD2

All cheats & console commands

Below is the full list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with all the lines of code to generate items on the fly:

Description / ItemCheat Code / Item ID
Add Itemwh_cheat_addItem “ItemID” “Quantity”
Add Moneywh_cheat_money “Quantity”
Get Coordswh_rpg_getLocation
Teleportgoto x y z
Remove Wanted Levelcheat_set_wanted_level=0
Unlock All Achievementswh_rpg_UnlockAllAchievements
Hide HUDwh_ui_showhud = 0
Decrease Lockpick Shakewh_pl_lockpickingshakeoverride = 0
Claim Current Horsewh_horse_stealcurrenthorse
Infinite Savior Schnapps (Unlimited Saving)we_sys_nosavepotion = 1
Change FOVcl_fov
One-Shot Killwh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1
Spawn Invincibility Potion27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07
Spawn Weak Saviour Schnapps928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1
Spawn Lockpick8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0
Spawn Armorer’s Kit167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb
Spawn Tailor’s Kit9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50
Spawn Blacksmith’s KitC707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83
Spawn Cobbler’s Kit238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716
Spawn Smoked Sausage29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0

That’s the full rundown on every console command and cheat discovered thus far. We’ll be sure to update you here with any others as they emerge.

