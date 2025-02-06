Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands & cheats: Money, teleportation, more

Although Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is all about immersing yourself in its 15th-century tale of strife with the Roman Empire, the RPG does still allow you to cheat, if you so desire. Here’s how the game’s console commands work and how to access the most powerful cheats.

Seven years removed from the first game’s surprise success, Warhorse Studios has finally delivered on its highly anticipated sequel. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now upon us and it’s already an early game of the year contender by our account.

Article continues after ad

With thousands of players all flooding into the new release, far more than ever concurrently played the original, many are no doubt running into a few roadblocks on their travels. While there’s always the hard way, figuring things out for yourself, and benefitting from doing so, if you prefer taking a shortcut, there are a number of cheats to get you there faster.

Article continues after ad

Below is a comprehensive list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with the rundown on how they all work in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Warhorse Studios You’ll be king of the castle in no time if you opt for console commands.

What are console commands?

Console commands are essentially lines of code that allow you to manipulate the game in various ways. One command may provide infinite money, while another could teleport you to any location on the map.

Console commands aren’t available in regular versions of any given video game as they’re typically reserved to help game developers during testing. However, some devs still provide optional access to these tools, should fans wish to break the game wide open.

Article continues after ad

How to use cheats & console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Unfortunately for those playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, cheats are only accessible on PC. This is because the only way to access cheats is by swapping your version of the game over to the mode developers use when testing it out.

It’s all done directly through Steam, before you even boot up the game. Simply follow the steps below and in a few easy clicks, you’ll be able to access the full range of cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Navigate to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam Library Right-click and select Properties Type ‘devmode’ under the Launch Options category Re-launch KCD2

All cheats & console commands

Below is the full list of cheats and console commands available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with all the lines of code to generate items on the fly:

Description / Item Cheat Code / Item ID Add Item wh_cheat_addItem “ItemID” “Quantity” Add Money wh_cheat_money “Quantity” Get Coords wh_rpg_getLocation Teleport goto x y z Remove Wanted Level cheat_set_wanted_level=0 Unlock All Achievements wh_rpg_UnlockAllAchievements Hide HUD wh_ui_showhud = 0 Decrease Lockpick Shake wh_pl_lockpickingshakeoverride = 0 Claim Current Horse wh_horse_stealcurrenthorse Infinite Savior Schnapps (Unlimited Saving) we_sys_nosavepotion = 1 Change FOV cl_fov One-Shot Kill wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 Spawn Invincibility Potion 27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07 Spawn Weak Saviour Schnapps 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1 Spawn Lockpick 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0 Spawn Armorer’s Kit 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb Spawn Tailor’s Kit 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50 Spawn Blacksmith’s Kit C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83 Spawn Cobbler’s Kit 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716 Spawn Smoked Sausage 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0

That’s the full rundown on every console command and cheat discovered thus far. We’ll be sure to update you here with any others as they emerge.