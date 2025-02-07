Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brutally trolls its most die-hard players

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a huge undertaking if you want to see and do everything Bohemia has to offer. But if you earn the platinum trophy, the game has a hilarious message for those who invested the time.

Just like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t for the faint-hearted. Its combat is challenging and hard to master, and it has a huge map that can take dozens of hours to fully explore.

Only the most dedicated of fans will have what it takes to complete all of the side objectives and snag the Platinum Trophy. But if you were expecting the game to pat you on the back for the achievement, think again.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Platinum tells players to “touch grass”

If you head to the trophy list on PlayStation 5, the Platinum trophy has a simple message for players: “You earned all trophies! Now go and touch some grass.”

It’s a brutal but funny jab at its players, especially when you consider that it takes roughly 150 hours to earn depending on your playstyle. It rings even more true when you realize that a handful of players have already unlocked it, even though Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has only been out a matter of days at the time of writing.

After the trophy description found its way onto social media, plenty of fans saw the funny side.

“Lmfao! That may be the best Trophy I’ve seen yet,” said one player on X.

“Lol, I love it, devs got a sense of humor,” posted another.

However, not everyone was impressed. Some players felt it was a poor move for the devs to troll players who have invested so much time into their game. “Imagine disrespecting your biggest fans like that,” said one angry fan.

Luckily, most players have taken the message in the spirit it was intended and even welcomed the encouragement to get some fresh air after spending so long in 15th-century Bohemia. If you’re just getting started in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you should do first and how to get Mutt early.