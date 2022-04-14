King of Fighters 15 update 1.20 patch notes: Omega Rugal, boss mode challenge & mechanic changes

King of Fighters 15 received update 1.20 that adds a slew of new changes, including free DLC and general bug fixes. Here is everything you need to know about the patch.

Releasing on February 14, KOF15 players were able to play with thirty-nine diverse characters across over ten stages.

On the heels of the first batch of paid DLC in Team Garou, SNK is back with another batch of changes to King of Fighters 15‘s status quo via their April 14 update, patch 1.20.

Adding gameplay mechanics such as “Max Mode” and “Max Mode Quick,” combatants seamlessly string together combos making the game more accessible.

So, to address bug fixes, move changes, and more to keep the game as fresh as it felt when it first arrived, the devs have released a patch update for the community.

King of Fighters 15 patch notes for 1.20 update

Beginning April 14, 2022, KOF15 players will be able to download the latest patch for the fighter.

Fixing some general bugs for current and next-gen consoles, King of Fighters 15 patch 1.20 does more for the game that fans have been asking for for a while, including adding Omega Rugal as free DLC.

Here is everything included in patch 1.20 for the storied fighting franchise:

Added Features:

Fair Play Score: Fair Play Score of all players has been reset.

Free DLC Character: Added the legendary OMEGA RUGAL to the roster.

Game Modes: Added a new mode called BOSS CHALLENGE with Omega Rugal as the nightmare players will have to defeat.

Gameplay mechanics:

Climax Super Special Moves: Changed the timer so that it now stops during the Climax Super Special Move attack animation.

Jumping: Resolved an issue where performing an Emergency Evasion during a jump at a specific time would negate landing frames.

Character attack changes:

SHUN’EI: Rising Efreet(Heavy) →↓↘+HP

Resolved an issue where opponents would be blown back differently when hit either standing or crouching (They’re now blown back as if they are standing, regardless)

DOLORES: Ghadab ↓↙←↓↙←+LP or HP, ↓↙←↓↙←+LP HP

The devs resolved an issue that caused unintended behavior on hit in certain situations.

YASHIRO NANAKASE: Crouching

The crouching push/throwable hitbox was moved back. (Now the same as other characters)

SHERMIE: Shermie Cute During an S. Clutch ↓↘→+LK or HK

Resolved an issue where this attack did not provide the character with invulnerability.

ATHENA ASAMIYA: Hurt voice

Resolved an issue where an unintended hurt voice would play for Athena when her own reflected Crystal Shoot hits her.

Phoenix Arrow(Light) In-Air↓↙←+LK

As players could, in certain circumstances, continuously combo from Phoenix Arrow multiple times, we altered the attack so that it can no longer hit continuously.

CLARK STILL: Far Standing HK

Resolved an issue where this attack could cancel into Vulcan Punch.

Flashing Elbow During S. Lift (DDT) ↓↘→+LP or HP

Resolved an issue where this attack did not provide the character with invulnerability.

RAMÓN: Flying Body Attack During Rolling Sobat →↓↘ LK or HK

Resolved an issue where this attack did not provide the character with invulnerability.

ÁNGEL: Unchain・Step(EX) ←↙↓↘→+LK HK

Resolved an issue where damage scaling did not work as intended on a hit during certain circumstances.

ROCK HOWARD: Shinkuu Nage(Normal) →↘↓↙←→LP or HP

Resolved an issue where this attack did not provide the character with invulnerability when it connects.

Resolved an issue that caused unintended behavior on hit in certain situations.

B. JENET: Facial Expression

B. Jenet didn’t close her eyes when getting hit by some CLIMAX Super Special Moves (Now she has the same expression as other characters)

King of Fighters is due to get more DLC characters this year, but the specific date has yet to be announced. It’ll be interesting to see who else is added and what other features the SNK devs decide to play around with in the process.