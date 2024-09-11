KFC’s Colonel Sanders stays strapped in gun-wielding video game

The iconic Colonel Sanders from KFC is getting a video game rendition of himself as a gun-wielding, fried chicken-slinging warrior. He even has a mecha form because why not.

If you’ve ever had your hands on a piece of golden fried chicken from fast food chain KFC, you’ll have come face to face with the iconic Colonel Sanders. From his classic white hair to a mustache that is practically synonymous with the brand, Colonel Sanders has become a household name in popular culture.

Article continues after ad

That includes video games too, with Colonel Sanders featuring in several titles across the medium, even having his own anime dating sim complete with all the stereotypes you’ve come to expect with the genre.

But now the Colonel is replacing love with weapons of mass destruction, now that he’s being featured in the upcoming action-adventure title Funko Fusion.

Funko Fusion, a game all about bringing Funko characters through iconic worlds, all whilst mixing and matching characters from various franchises. Among them, the game is welcoming the Colonel to their ranks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As you’d expect, he appears lovingly transformed into a Funko Pop, complete with his white tuxedo, hair, and mustache. But as an action-adventure title, the Colonel isn’t completely defenseless when it comes to fighting, armed with a bucket of KFC as a minigun launching out pieces of delicious fried chicken.

You can pick up the Colonel himself immediately without the need for points, but if you want the Mecha Colonel outfit, you’ll need to redeem 250 KFC reward points. For every dollar you spend at KFC, you’ll earn 10 points, meaning the outfit itself requires $25 real-world dollars. And while it might be a high price to pay, you are getting a whole bunch of food on the side too.

Article continues after ad

This promotion is only available in the US as well, with users outside of the United States potentially facing issues if they try to redeem this offer.

Funko Fusion launches on September 13, 2024.