KFC Gaming’s chicken-heating KFConsole is actually real – gaming specs, info, release, price

Fried Chicken fast-food chain KFC has partnered with PC hardware manufacturer Cooler Master to bring us the first video game console that’s capable of keeping chicken hot and toasty between rounds – and yes, we are being completely serious.

“KFC Gaming” has become a meme in itself on social media, and we would say it’s one of the most successful esports marketing ploys we’ve seen of late. Back in June, they actually teased the “KFConsole” but everyone assumed it was just a clever joke; oh how wrong we were.

Out of nowhere, on Dec. 22, KFC Gaming dropped a trailer finally giving us our first look at the technological masterpiece, which seems completely real, and actually boasts impressive specs for a battle station that can also keep fried chicken warm while you’re fragging out.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

We know, we know, you must be thinking “A PC/console that can keep food hot? You must be losing it,” and to be honest we thought the same thing when we saw the trailer that claims the whole of human advancement has led us to this moment.

But, it actually seems to be legit from what we can tell, with Cooler Master dedicating an entire detailed specs page to this oddity, so let’s dive right in and take a look at what’s under the hood, and when you can pick it up for yourself.

KFConsole hardware & gaming specs

According to Cooler Master, the KFConsole boasts an Intel Nuc 9 extreme compute element (which retails for about $1,500 on its own) as the CPU component.