Kai Cenat calls out Playstation and demands Bloodborne remaster

Kai Cenat has revealed he hopes his Bloodborne marathon will encourage Playstation to start working on a remaster.

The Twitch star is back at it again with another marathon stream, this time taking on the grueling FromSoftware title, Bloodborne. The marathon started on August 2 and will continue until Kai has conquered the game.

While it’s been nearly ten years since it was first released, Kai shared he hopes the stream will revive Bloodborne and inspire a sequel to be made. Or at the very least, a remaster.

Before beginning his playthrough, he explained to viewers his reasoning behind the stream and how it could potentially push Playstation and FromSoftware into action.

Admitting he didn’t think he had the “power” to force Playstation or FromSoftware to revisit the game, Kai did recognize his online influence.

The streamer declared he “definitely” could “bring attention onto a topic within the Souls community,” as shown by his viral and iconic Elden Ring marathon, which ended up storming up Twitch charts.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers were captivated as they watched Kai take on The Lands Between throughout May 2024, with the marathon ultimately taking 166 hours. Afterward, Kay pledged to stream every other FromSoft title – a promise he is evidently keeping true to.

“The developers have watched my every move when it came to me playing these games,” Kai said. In response, he planned to “push the narrative for something to happen.”

Kai then went on to call out Playstation and FromSoftware directly, stating: “This is one of the most highly requested games for a remaster and a PC version.”

While he hadn’t yet started the game, the streamer said he wanted to push for “something” from the get-go as he ‘entered’ the “community” and promised to “talk about it again” after finishing Bloodborne.

Viewers were stoked to hear Kai’s call out as “any pressure” on Playstation and FromSoftware to return to Bloodborne was a “huge help”.

They also praised his “genuine” approach and “love” for the games: “It’s so, damn, refreshing to see someone have so much fun, but real fun. Not forced. Not performative. Dude is having a party, and we’re all invited.”