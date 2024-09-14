Justin Wong is so good at MvC2 that players are refunding the game after fighting him

Legendary fighting game competitor Justin Wong has been having an absolute field day with the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, reliving the MvC2 glory days and hitting the ranked ladder. Unfortunately, he’s beating people so badly that they’re throwing in the towel and refunding the game.

The MvC collection lacking crossplay is a big knock against the game and one of its most heavily criticized features, but Justin Wong is using it to his advantage by hitting rank 1 on every ladder. He’s already at the top spot on both Playstation and PC, with him eyeing Switch next. No platform is safe from his wrath.

This shouldn’t be a surprise considering JWong is a 7-time EVO champion in MvC2 and one of the most decorated fighting game veterans of all time, with him still being exceptionally skilled at pretty much every game fighting game he puts his hands on.

So skilled, in fact, that people are refunding the game after encountering him on the ranked ladder.

Here are a few Steam reviews from players recounting their experiences against Jwong:

“Ran into someone online named Wazzler. The Iron Man combo he did to me gave me enough time to go get dinner started for the family. 10/10.” For reference, The Wazzler is Justin Wong.

“Wazzler and Imagine players made online matches unplayable,” claimed another Steam user.

“Imagine getting off work excited to unwind by playing some old childhood classics. Hopping online for some good casual fun and the first opponent you run into is the Justin Wong,” said another.

Memes aside, matchmaking is a huge reason people are refunding the MvC Fighting Collection. Many people are complaining about long queue times despite thousands of people playing on Steam, including JWong himself and other big creators like Maximilian.

Those who do get into matches end up against players like Justin. For instance, the video clip above of him playing against someone online had him pitted against some unfortunate bronze player.

Sure, everyone has to start somewhere, and there’s a chance any “new” player jumping in may have years of experience in MvC2. However, there’s also a good chance that people who have never touched the game get matched up against one of the greatest players of all time. Beware The Wazzler.

The devs have already announced that they’ll be patching multiplayer, but it still points to a greater problem with an old-school fighting game collection like this in it being borderline inaccessible to new players.

Fortunately, Capcom still wants to make more crossover games in the future, as confirmed to Dexerto in an exclusive interview.