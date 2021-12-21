Jurassic World Evolution 2 Early Cretaceous Pack DLC: What’s included?

Jurassic World Evolution 2’s first paid DLC, the Early Cretaceous Pack, has arrived, introducing four new species to your parks including the terrifying Kronosaurus.

Just one month after Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released, Frontier Development have shared the first paid DLC for the theme park management sim, bringing a collection of new dinosaurs to the pack.

The Early Cretaceous Pack features two new land creatures, the Wuerhosaurus and Minmi; a new flying reptile, the Dsungaripterus; and a new marine reptile, the sharp-toothed Kronosaurus.

You can get a closer look at the Kronosaurus in the species field guide trailer below.

Releasing alongside this paid DLC is the first free update for Jurassic World Evolution 2, which features loads of additions like more playable maps, more building sets, and rock perch points for flying reptiles.

Players will now be able to revisit Campaign Mode maps in Sandbox Mode – that’s the Arizona desert, the Washington State mountains, the Pennsylvania Airport, the forests of Oregon, and Yosemite National Park.

They’ll also have the option to use buildings and fences from the Department of Fish and Wildlife in Sandbox Mode, as well as Jurassic Park-themed Lagoons and Aviaries.

Other changes include the ability to start with a completely flat map with no trees in Sandbox Mode, and new rocks for flying reptiles like the new Dsungaripterus to perch on inside Aviaries.

The Early Cretaceous Pack DLC is out now, and you can read our review of Jurassic World Evolution 2 – which we called the “best dinosaur video game” we’ve ever played – right here.