Jurassic World: Evolution 2 Dominion DLC expansion: release time, new dinosaurs & campaign details

Jurassic World Evolution 2’s Dominion Biosyn DLC expansion is available to purchase now across consoles and PC, allowing players to encounter new dinosaur species such as the Quetzalcoatlus.

Inspired by the recently released film Jurassic World: Dominion, the Dominion Biosyn expansion offers players plenty of fresh content to sink their teeth into for $19.99.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 itself serves as a sequel to the wildly successful Jurassic World Evolution, an immersive management sim produced by Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster developer Frontier Developments.

Notably, the sequel boasts an original story featuring a cast of voices from the film franchise and a robust roster of dinosaurs. And the newest DLC release further bridges the gap between Jurassic World’s game and movie narratives.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC is out now

The Dominion Biosyn expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now live on PC, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Those who jump into Dominion Biosyn will come face-to-face with a few newly added prehistoric dinosaurs, including the Quetzalcoatlus, which counts among the largest flying animals in history.

Meanwhile, the Dimetrodon represents the oldest prehistoric dinosaur to join the cast of Jurassic World Evolution 2. The territorial nature of the Therizinosaurus will surely cause problems for Park Managers.

And, finally, the Pyroraptor – distantly related to the Velociraptor – looks like quite the fierce feathered beast.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC adds new campaign

The Dominion Biosyn expansion also introduces Jurassic World Evolution 2 players to the Biosyn Valley, where they’ll command control of the research compound on display in Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion.

Several familiar faces, and voices, will enter the picture as users construct the Biosyn research facility through multiple stages. Bryce Dallas Howard voices Claire Dearing, Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern reprises her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Campbell Scott once again portrays Lewis Dodgson.

New gameplay features will become available to those who continue to expand upon the compound by sending scientists beneath the valley to extract amber-encased DNA.

In addition, the Dominion Biosyn DLC allows players to unlock the Biosyn Valley map in Sandbox Mode, complete with new decorations, vehicles, and buildings.

And last but not least, Jurassic World Evolution 2’s expansion boasts a “dinosaur-wrangling mechanic” in Chaos Theory, a level inspired by events in Jurassic World Dominion.

Players can expect to have their hands full of challenges when trying to protect dinosaurs from “dinosaur rustlers” at the game’s snow-filled Sierra Nevada ranch.