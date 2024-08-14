Jujutsu Kaisen gets “insane” reference from one of the biggest games ever

Jujutsu Kaisen flexes its global popularity once again as it gets an “insane” reference from Clash of Clans.

One of the most iconic moments in Jujutsu Kaisen comes towards the start of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. After Gojo is released from the Prison Realm, he doesn’t take long to ambush Kenjaku, clashing with Sukuna (in Megumi’s body) in the process.

This encounter leads to Gojo declaring a decisive battle against Sukuna and vowing to kill Kenjaku on Christmas Eve. When Kenjaku asks if he doesn’t plan to win, Gojo answers with his iconic line: “Nah, I’d win.”

This moment is a reference to Gojo’s answer to Yuji’s question towards the start of the series. Over time, this line has become a joke in the fandom, given that Gojo ultimately lost the battle to Sukuna and died. However, it remains as iconic as ever.

Recently, the official X account of Clash of Clans posted a joke with a picture of the Barbarian King saying Gojo’s signature line. Not only that, but the Barbarian King also has Gojo’s unique eyes. It’s pretty hilarious, amusing fans to no end. This also points out how famous Jujutsu Kaisen and Gojo are.

One X user commented, “I would like to write an essay about Gojo’s impact on our world.”

“Nah, that’s crazy, the Gojo impact is universal,” added another. A third joined: “Gojo is so famous my GOAT.”

“The Clash of Clans account knows the aftermath as well,” pointed out another fan. Someone else wrote: “The Cultural Impact This Man Has in This New Zen.”

“JJK INFLUENCE IS INSANE. NO ANIME HAS THE STREETS LIKE JJK,” commented one user.

This isn’t the first time Clash of Clans has made an anime reference. Recently, anime fans noticed a sleek nod to Naruto in the game. The new scenery of the in-game village has a waterfall with two huge statues facing each other. It’s a clear reference to the Valley of the End in Naruto.

