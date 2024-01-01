Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – All confirmed characters

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is finally giving the incredibly popular anime/manga franchise a fighting game, and these are the characters who will be playable at launch.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular animated franchises in the world. Yet, despite the manga launching in 2018, it’s only now getting a console game, having received a mobile title that launched in Japan in 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 2v2 fighting game set to launch for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2. This game will finally give players the chance to control their favorite sorcerers, but who has actually made in into the game?

Here’s a full rundown of all the confirmed characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash so far.

Contents

All confirmed characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will have over fifteen characters at launch. These are based on characters from the anime & manga franchise, though fans shouldn’t expect power levels to be strictly adhered to. After all, this is a fighting game, and you don’t want Gojo one-shotting everyone.

Yuji Itadori

Studio MAPPA

The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and the container of Sukuna, Yuji Itadori is a fast-paced melee fighter who performs rushdowns to lay into his foes with punches. His Cursed Technique is Divergent Fist, empowering his punches when unleashed in combat.

Megumi Fushiguro

Crunchyroll

The dark-haired, pretty boy rival had to make it into the game. Megumi has the power of the Ten Shadows, allowing him to perform powerful melee combos by summoning the Nue and Divine Dogs in combat.

Nobara Kugisaki

Netflix

Nobara uses the power of her Straw Doll Technique to attack opponents from mid-range, allowing her to unleash her Hairpin and Resonance powers to damage them from afar.

Satoru Gojo

Crunchyroll

Arguably the most powerful character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo has to tone things down and give half-measures in video game form. Gojo uses his Limitless Cursed Technique to dominate the battlefield with a variety of moves.

Aoi Todo

Crunchyroll

Aoi Todo is a powerful physical attacker on his own, but he becomes even more dangerous when using his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique, as this lets him switch positions with opponents, allowing him to zip in and out of combat.

Eso & Kechizu

Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Ice Climbers of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, Eso and Kechizu are the masters of inflicting debuffs through their Rot Technique. While the player mostly controls Eso, they can send Kechizu out to fight on the battlefield in their stead.

Hanami

Crunchyroll

Hanami can attack enemies from all ranges while on the ground, thanks to his Cursed Bud ability, allowing him to sprout damaging flowers from the soil on the battlefield.

Jogo

Crunchyroll

One of the mid/long-range fighters in the game, Jogo can use his Ember Insects to damage foes from afar, while also being able to support his allies with the A Cursed Spirit’s Pride passive ability.

Kento Nanami

Crunchyroll

Jujustu Kaisen: Cursed Clash has critical hits in its combat system. Kento Nanami makes the most of this system, using his Ratio Technique to gradually increase the power of his crits by determining his enemy’s weak points.

Mahito

Crunchyroll

The flesh crafter Mahito appears in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash as a mid-range fighter, using his monstrous transformations to stretch his limbs and create horrific creatures that can close the gap and attack.

Maki Zen’in

Netflix

Maki Zen’in is a technical melee fighter who uses her Cursed Tools in combat. Her attacks are bolstered by her incredible physical strength. In addition, her moves are incredibly fast and she can block and counter attacks that enter her range.

Panda

Studio MAPPA

Panda (no relation to the playable panda in Tekken 8) has two main options in battle. In Gorilla Mode, his defensive capabilities are improved. Meanwhile, Drumming Beat leaves him defenseless but provides him with powerful attacks.

Suguru Geto

Crunchyroll

Another major villain appears in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, as Geto is here to pull some strings. In his fighting game appearance, Geto is a mid-range battler who uses Cursed Spirit Manipulation to attack his foes with many different spells.

Toge Inumaki

Crunchyroll

Toge is one of the most unique characters in the game, utilizing the power of his Cursed Speech to damage opponents from afar. However, this attack has a downside, as using it too much will damage Toge.

Yuta Okkotsu

Crunchyroll

As Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 2v2 fighting game, it makes sense for there to be characters whose abilities are tied to their allies. This is the case with Yuta Okkotsu, a close-range fighter whose power grows as his allies are wounded. He can also unleash Rika in combat, yet only under certain circumstances.

Ryomen Sukuna

Crunchyroll

The villain of Jujutsu Kaisen who also happens to inhabit the body of the protagonist. When unleashed, Sukuna is a melee attacker with limitless range, who can smash any point on the battlefield with his technique.