John Wick video game proposal gets major boost from Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s CEO hinted that the studio is open to creating a AAA video game surrounding the studio’s popular action thriller movie series John Wick.
The John Wick movie series is no stranger to the video game industry, as Wick has crossed over into games like Fortnite and Watch Dogs.
Additionally, the franchise even has its own video games, including the immersive FPS game John Wick Chronicles exclusive to VR and John Wick Hex — an action strategy game released in 2019.
However, it seems film studio Lionsgate is interested in bringing the movie franchise to the AAA video game space, according to a recent earnings call.
Lionsgate open to AAA John Wick video game
According to the publication IndieWire.com, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer noted the company was currently in the early stages of getting the game’s concept off the ground.
During an earnings call, Feltheimer reportedly told investors the company was “fielding proposals” for the game and was excited about the idea.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of ‘John Wick.’ We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”
The idea of a AAA John Wick video game certainly sounds appealing, with obvious immediate comparisons being existing franchises like Hitman and Max Payne.
Additionally, it would be a huge draw to get Keanu Reeves to be attached to the project, considering he’s already done extensive work in video games with CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand.
Of course, only time will tell if Lionsgate will actually manage to get this John Wick video game off the ground. For now, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any news in the future.