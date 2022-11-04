John Wick video game proposal gets major boost from Lionsgate

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Lionsgate’s CEO hinted that the studio is open to creating a AAA video game surrounding the studio’s popular action thriller movie series John Wick.

The John Wick movie series is no stranger to the video game industry, as Wick has crossed over into games like Fortnite and Watch Dogs.

Additionally, the franchise even has its own video games, including the immersive FPS game John Wick Chronicles exclusive to VR and John Wick Hex — an action strategy game released in 2019.

However, it seems film studio Lionsgate is interested in bringing the movie franchise to the AAA video game space, according to a recent earnings call.

Lionsgate open to AAA John Wick video game

According to the publication IndieWire.com, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer noted the company was currently in the early stages of getting the game’s concept off the ground.

During an earnings call, Feltheimer reportedly told investors the company was “fielding proposals” for the game and was excited about the idea.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of ‘John Wick.’ We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

A John Wick AAA video game in the vein of games like Hitman or Max Payne could certainly do well with the right developer.

The idea of a AAA John Wick video game certainly sounds appealing, with obvious immediate comparisons being existing franchises like Hitman and Max Payne.

Additionally, it would be a huge draw to get Keanu Reeves to be attached to the project, considering he’s already done extensive work in video games with CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand.

Of course, only time will tell if Lionsgate will actually manage to get this John Wick video game off the ground. For now, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any news in the future.