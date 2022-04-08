Jetpack Joyride 2: Everything we know so far

Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush is a long-awaited sequel of the fan-favorite endless-runner, and we’ve got you covered with all the latest information you need to know, from trailers to gameplay features.

After the massive success of Jetpack Joyride, Halfbrick have confirmed that a sequel for the game is in the works. Additionally, the sequel will also feature all-new gameplay mechanics and features for players to enjoy.

However, since the official launch trailer of Jetpack Joyride 2 in February 2021, most of the world is still waiting to play the game. Keep reading to find out everything that we know about Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush.

Advertisement

Contents

What do we know about Jetpack Joyride 2’s global release date?

At the time of writing, Halbrick has made no official statement regarding the global release of Jetpack Joyride 2. Currently, the game is only available in a few select countries while the rest of the world waits for the global launch. The game’s “soft launch” was also accompanied by a trailer on February 27, 2021, which can be found below.

Read More: The best mobile games to play in 2022

The three countries where Jetpack Joyride 2 is currently available to play are:

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

New gameplay features in Jetpack Joyride 2

Like most sequels, the game comes with quite a few new features and mechanics that make the original experience even more exciting. Two of the most notable ones that you can find in Jetpack Joyride are the new shooting mechanic and new bosses to take down after defeating waves of enemies.

Advertisement

Shooting Mechanic

The sequel of Jetpack Joyride presents an exciting new feature in the form of shooting mechanics. Unlike the original game where you only had to dodge obstacles, this time, you’ll be able to shoot at upcoming obstacles and hordes of enemies to destroy them.

New Boss Fights

Jetpack Joyride’s sequel also includes all-new boss fights at the tail end of levels. This new feature combines perfectly with the addition of shooting mechanics and is expected to make the game even more fun. Nevertheless, we will have to wait until the game’s global release to try out these bosses for ourselves.

Advertisement

New Vehicles

The upcoming entry will also see Barry riding around in various kinds of vehicles, ranging from an entire mecha suit to a flying saucer – meaning that there are plenty of vehicles to be unlocked to cause all kinds of mayhem in.

Jetpack Joyride 2 trailers

The launch trailer of the sequel showcases an interesting interaction between Barry and Doctor Brain, where the duo can be seen arguing about the protagonist getting a sequel, with Barry quipping, “yes… I… might”. Following the interaction, the trailer goes on to feature some of the newly implemented mechanics mentioned above.

Who is developing Jetpack Joyride 2?

Continuing with the development of the Jetpack Joyride series is none other than the developer of the original game, Halfbrick. However, Jetpack Joyride isn’t their only successful mobile title that has become a household name.

Advertisement

Read More: Clash Royale Tier List

Halfbrick is also responsible for the development of games like Fruit Ninja, Fruit Ninja VR, Dan The Man, Monster Dash, Battle Racing Stars, and several others.

So, there you have it – everything we know about Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Dash. Make sure to check back often, as we’ll continually update you with any new information as it drops.

For more information on upcoming games, make sure to check out our release hubs:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Diablo 4 | Diablo Immortal | Gotham Knights | Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | Hogwarts Legacy | God of War Ragnarok | Wonder Woman Game