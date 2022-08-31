James Bond game ‘Project 007’ gets release date blow in new report

Developer IO Interactive’s latest financial report indicates its James Bond game, codenamed Project 007, is several years out from release.

A couple of months ahead of Hitman 3’s record-breaking launch, series creator IO Interactive announced Project 007.

The studio couldn’t offer specifics but said the title will run on Glacier Engine, the proprietary technology that’s long powered Agent 47’s adventures.

Project 007 won’t merely adapt an existing James Bond tale, either. Instead, the team plans to create an all-new origin story for the beloved secret agent.

Hitman and Bond fans alike remain eager to see how IO approaches the property. However, the wait for its arrival could last for quite a few years.

The James Bond game from IO won’t release anytime soon

As spotted by Twitter user DarkDetective, IO Interactive recently published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The “Outlook” section of the report notes that IO enjoyed “solid revenue and profits” for a couple of years because of a significant release – Hitman 3.

In the next couple of years, however, profits may drop “due to long production phases ahead, before the next releases hit the market.”

The company estimates fiscal year 2024 and 2025 will experience “a significant decrease,” which implies the James Bond title may not release until at least 2025.

Because nothing is concrete as of yet, Project 007 could launch sooner or later than 2025. But at present, IO’s above financial report represents the first real indication of when players can expect to jump into the Bond-branded experience.

Apart from a minute-long teaser trailer showcasing the working title and logo, the public has yet to get a glimpse at IO’s vision for the Bond project.

If the game isn’t hitting stores for another three years or so, a closer look is unlikely to surface anytime in the near future.