Jake Paul joins Rush Royale as unlockable hero character

Jake Paul is joining the world of mobile tower defense games by becoming a playable hero in Rush Royale.

Logan Paul isn’t the only Paul brother to be included in a video game anymore. With Logan appearing in WWE 2K games, it’s time for Jake Paul to shine by taking his boxing talents on the go.

On May 30, MY.GAMES shocked the world by announcing that Jake Paul would be available to unlock in Rush Royale, saying players would have two months to earn The Problem Child.

Jake even has his own voice-over, championship belt, and special moves to kick off The Champion Rumble event in-game.

Jake Paul revealed as Rush Royale character

According to MY.GAMES, fragments are the main prize of the event, which can be used to upgrade Jake Paul.

However, in addition to Paul, for two weeks, players can redeem Champion Tokens to unlock even more heroes plus the Belt of the Island Champion.

MY.GAMES Jake Paul is playable in Rush Royale.

The boxer has a series of unique moves and gameplay mechanics to make him standout including “super hit” and “hype” abilities that allow players to collect likes, along with “energy PR.”

It will be interesting to see if Jake Paul’s inclusion is able to help earn the tower defense game more downloads, but the boxer is hardly the first combat sports athlete to make their way into the world of mobile games.

Back in 2022, WWE and UFC icon Ronda Rousey was added to Raid Shadow Legends as a Legendary Champion.