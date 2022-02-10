What are Jade Bots in Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons? Power Core, Modules & more

Jade Bots are an all-new Jade Tech Mastery Track in Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons, but just what do can these adorable little creatures do for you? Here’s a rundown of their Module and Power Cores

Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons introduces players to the fresh yet somewhat familiar realm of Cantha, Tyria’s reclusive home of innovation.

Packed to bursting with all-new Jade-powered technology, fans will be able to harness the power of these glowing green stones to summon the multiplayer Siege Turtle combat mount, as well as Jade Bots, the game‘s all new customizable companion.

The latter are a somewhat mysterious addition, offering more than just a pet to travel alongside you. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Jade Bots in Guild Wars 2; from how to get one to their Modules and Power Core options.

What are Jade Bots in Guild Wars 2

Jade Bots are a new form of companion that players can level up and customize using different Power Cores and Modules. Players can fit their Bot with one Power Core and two Modules.

Aside from their direct uses in the Mastery tree, Jade Bots can also be used to solve puzzles, as well as provide panoramic views like miniature drones.

How to get a Jade Bot in Guild Wars 2

Jade Bots are available as the last mastery in the Jade Tech line, so will require the End of Dragons expansion and a little bit of grinding to unlock.

Guild Wars 2 Jade Bot Power Cores

As we mentioned before, the allure of the Jade Bot is the fact that you can kit them out with a vast array of different Power Cores and Modules to suit your playstyle.

Power Cores are a must have for avid Jade Tech enthusiasts. Different cores not only upgrade your Bot and provide it with more functions, but also increase your character’s vitality.

Once we have a full list of Cores we’ll add them, as well as how to get them and what they do, in a table below. However, from our brief tour of Kaineng courtesy of ArenaNet, we expect you’ll be able to purchase most of what you need from Cantha’s resident Jade Tech experts.

Guild Wars 2 Jade Bot Modules

While Power Cores are the heart and soul of your Jade Bot, Modules add an extra layer of customization to tailor them to your specific needs.

There are currently four different Modules on offer, each costing more XP and Points as you level through the Mastery system. While we don’t currently have specific numbers, we’ve included a list of the different Modules and what the do below:

Mastery Level Module Description 1 Gliding Booster Players can get their Jade Bot to lift them while it glides (effectively a flying mount) 2 Multicharge Increases the amount of charges your Jade Bot can carry to four 3 Jade Tech Waypoint Allows you to drop a waypoint anywhere in the open world to return to 4 Energy Efficiency Increases the charges your Bot can hold, as well as allows you to gain charges while using zip lines. Players can also claim two charges from one battery 5 Rescue Protocol Provides a combat rez for downed players

So that’s everything you need to know about Jade Bots in Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons. Looking to brush up on your GW2 knowledge before the new expansion? Be sure to check out our other guides:

