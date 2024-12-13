It Takes Two devs reveal new game Split Fiction & it’s coming sooner than you think

The award-winning team behind It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios, has unveiled its next game. Split Fiction was shown for the first time at the 2024 Game Awards, and it’s coming much sooner than you might expect.

When Josef Fares first took the stage alongside Geoff Keighley, he instantly became an icon. “F*** the Oscars” went viral and ever since, he and his team in Sweden have dropped nothing but bangers.

Fares took the stage again in 2021 as It Takes Two won the grand prize as that year’s overall game of the year. Now, Hazelight Studios is back in the spotlight as their next project has finally been unveiled.

Article continues after ad

After years of working in secrecy, Split Fiction has been revealed as the new title and it’s set to release in the very near future. March 6, 2025 is the confirmed release date.

Of course, a huge emphasis is placed on variety once again, with every single stage bringing its own unique mechanics and gameplay twists. You’re set to flipflop between sci-fi focused and fantasy levels at every turn, keeping you engaged the whole way through.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This article is currently being updated with further information. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the 2024 Game Award winners thus far, along with our recap of every big announcement.