Is Valheim coming to consoles?

Valheim is an open-world survival game based on the setting and surroundings of Viking times. The game has experienced great success on PC and today we’ll delve into the latest details on the game’s future on consoles, namely PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

From mean bosses to relaxing pastimes such as fishing, there’s plenty of fun stuff to do in Valheim. These are just some of the reasons why the survival game has remained popular so long after its release and has got people wondering if the game may come to consoles at some point.

The game has only been available to PC players since its release in February 2021, so today, we’ll clear up whether or not Iron Gate’s open-world Viking game will be heading to consoles, and if so, which platforms will Valheim release on?

Will Valheim be coming to PS4 or PS5?

At present, the devs have made no mention of Valheim coming to the PS4 or PS5, sadly.

Read More: Best Valheim mods to download in 2022

On the plus side, the game is still relatively early in its life, and there’s every chance that the game, once honed and perfect a bit more, will be available to PlayStation users. We’ll keep you updated.

Will Valheim be coming to Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S?

For Xbox users though, the news is better as the devs have confirmed through a trailer that Valheim will be coming to Xbox in 2023. Not only that, but Valheim will be made available on Xbox Game Pass, meaning it will be free to subscribers.

You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Will Valheim be coming to Nintendo Switch?

Just like PlayStation users, Switch players hoping for a Valheim port, it appears as if the Nintendo Switch won’t be getting a Valheim Switch version anytime soon.

There’s still no word on why, it could either be a licensing agreement, or a developer obstacle, but either way, we’ll be sure to let you know if these circumstances change.

