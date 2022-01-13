Is Titanfall 3 in development? Rumors, hints, Apex Legends clues and more

Many fans are still hoping and waiting for a Titanfall 3, considering how popular Titanfall 2 was. So we’ve put together all the information we know on Respawn’s potential follow-up in one easy, handy hub.

It’s been nearly six full years since Titanfall 2 and fans are still left waiting for the next chapter in the Titanfall saga. Despite being a commercial underachiever, largely due to EA releasing the game in the same month as Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the game was well-received by critics and players.

Instead of making a fully-fledged sequel, Respawn altered their vision and opted to make Apex Legends instead. The hero-based battle royale shooter has gone on to become a huge success rivaling Warzone and Fortnite as standard-bearers in the industry.

Advertisement

But it’s raised questions about Titanfall 3 and if the sequel will ever happen. Here’s everything we know about the much-craved installment in the franchise.

Contents

Titanfall 3 rumors & hints

The timeline for a potential trilogy entry has certainly been an up and down journey. During EA’s 2020 Q1 financial conference call, chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen talked about the series and Respawn’s potential as a studio.

Read More: Apex Legends streamer makes history with 200k kills on one Legend

At one point he alluded to Titanfall 3 saying: “Maybe we’ll see Titanfall sometime down the road.” This naturally got fans excited, and this thought process was only exacerbated by reports from multiple sources that the game was in development.

Advertisement

However, to the chagrin of many, these reports were swiftly shut down in October 2020 by, now former, Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier. “Nobody is currently working on Titanfall 3” were Grenier’s words when asked about a Titanfall sequel.

The most recent update was a more positive one that serves as a beacon of hope for fans desperate for the long-awaited third game. After removing Titanfall 2 from paid subscription services, a December 1, 2022 Tweet from Respawn said: “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue.”

Titanfall 3 and Apex Legends universe

The world’s worst kept secret is that Apex Legends’ universe intertwines with Titanfall’s. The devs have added lots of Titanfall content to Apex Legends and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Apart from supplying the hit BR game with more content, it also serves as a reminder that Respawn clearly haven’t forgotten about the game either.

Titanfall 3 platforms

Titanfall 2 was a big AAA title for EA and Respawn Entertainment that launched on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If Titanfall 3 does come to fruition, then we’d expect the game to arrive on all major platforms, barring maybe the Switch.

So a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC release would be assured. But it’s a guessing game as to whether or not EA would want to take the plunge on old-gen hardware now.

Advertisement

For more hubs on upcoming games, check out these:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Hollow Knight Silksong | WWE 2K22 | Sonic Frontiers | Evil Dead: The Game | Kirby and the Forgotten Land