Is The Witcher 4 connected to the Netflix series? Devs explain

Will The Witcher 4 be connected to the Netflix series? Here is everything the devs have said so far about whether the two will be linked.

The Witcher 4 was properly unveiled at the 2024 Game Awards, with Ciri confirmed to be the main protagonist for the new title. Following the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Netflix greenlit a TV show based on the original book series, wherein Superman actor Henry Cavill took on the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The Netflix series emerged as a smash hit and despite Cavill now no longer involved, a fourth and final season is currently in the works with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt.

As the first Witcher game to release following Netflix’s TV adaptation, questions have begun circulating as to whether The Witcher 4 will be connected to the show or draw closer inspiration from the source material.

CD Projekt RED Ciri will be the main character in The Witcher 4

While Ciri is the lead character of the books and TV show in many regards, her story in the video games is still fresh. After all, she only appears in The Witcher 3 and while a playable character, is still second fiddle to Geralt in many ways.

As such, here is everything you need to know about whether or not The Witcher 4 will be linked to Netflix’s show.

The Witcher 4 devs discuss association with the Netflix series

Netflix Netflix’s The Witcher has been a big hit for the platform.

In an interview with Games.ch, game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Małgorzata Mitrega broke down how the success of the Netflix series will influence The Witcher 4, if at all.

Topic starts at 11:30 minute mark

“Generally how franchises work, there’s always some synergy between transmedia. That always works this way. Every single IP you see, there’s always this synergy that helps this franchise wheel bring in, let’s say, newcomers for example – but I don’t think that we rely on it anyhow,” explained Kalemba.

Mitrega then confirmed how “the storytelling we’re doing and the plan for our project is our origin thing always.”

However, she did add how The Witcher 4 team are still “always placing a lot of focus on the lore and also are inspired by [The Witcher] books by Andrzej Sapkowski” but that Ciri’s journey in this upcoming game “is mostly what we want to tell the world.”

While The Witcher 4 may not be too closely linked to the Netflix series, we do know it’ll be a continuation of Geralt’s story in The Witcher 3 and will also likely have Gwent as well.