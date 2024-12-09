Is the Suomi banner worth pulling in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium?

The Suomi banner is the first limited gacha in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, but should you save your hard-earned Collapse Crystals and Targeted Access Permissions for her?

Girls’ Frontline 2 is filled with some incredibly powerful characters, but like most gacha games, there are a few that shine above the rest. However, choosing which Dolls to level up and add to your team can be rather tricky, especially when there are so many banners to roll on.

Suomi is an Elite Doll in the Support class known for her ability to protect her team with AoE shields and life-saving heals. However, just how strong is Suomi and should she be a character that every player should be prioritizing?

Is Suomi worth pulling in GFL2

Yes, Suomi is worth pulling for in Girls’ Frontline 2. We recommend that every player uses their pre-registration rewards on her banner. Suomi is currently the best character in GLF2, sitting alongside fellow S-rank Doll — Qiongjiu. This is down to her ability to both heal and protect her team from incoming damage.

Because of this, Suomi fits in most team comps and can easily turn the tide of even the most grueling battle. This is largely due to Suomi’s amazing Ultimate Skill (Snowfield’s Radiance), which deals damage equal to 50% of defense to all enemy targets within three tiles, applies Freeze debuffs, restores two points of stability, and cleanses enemy debuffs on allied units.

If that wasn’t enough, nearby allied units receive Frost Barrier shields. These tanky barriers absorb damage equal to 100% of Suomi’s initial attack and can help squishy DPS units like Tolo and Qiongjiu aggressively push without fear of being melted by enemy units.

Sunborn Suomi is a great addition to any meta team comp in GFL2.

Despite being classified as a Support character, Suomi also deals great damage. In fact, Suomi’s damage is directly tied to her defense – meaning, you’ll do more damage the more defense you have.

Unlike other characters like Tololo, Suomi doesn’t fall off in the late game. It’s here where she truly shines. Being able to consistently tank and heal damage from high-damage units and boss attacks can carry you through the most grueling content.

If you’re looking to future-proof your account or simply want to add more survivability to your current team comp, then you can’t go wrong with Suomi.

Be sure to check out our best Girls’ Frontline 2 tier list to see which characters you should be keeping an eye out for. Once you’ve done that, head over GFL2 codes page to see how you can get some free Collapse Crystals.