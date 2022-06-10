Is The Forest cross-platform? Crossplay on PlayStation & PC

If you’re a survival game enthusiast and wondering if The Forest supports crossplay, we’ve got all the information you need to know about cross-platform play.

The Forest tests your ultimate survival instincts as you’re thrown into the unknown with the bare minimum. The experience gets even more adventurous if a bunch of friends can group up and accompany you.

The game is a perfect blend of horror and fun. If you’re wondering if it supports crossplay in 2022, our handy hub has the answer to that question.

Does The Forest have cross-platform play?

Unfortunately, despite the game being available on both PC and PS4, it does not support crossplay.

This means if you want to bring a friend along on your journey, you need to have the same device. Your group will need to own the game on the same platform to enjoy it together.

With a sequel planned to release later this year, we’ll need to wait and see if cross-platform support arrives alongside it.

Will The Forest have crossplay in the future?

At the time of writing, it’s highly unlikely of Endnight Games Ltd. to implement this feature in their survival title. Although cross-play is one of the most desired features for multiplayer games like The Forest, the implementation process often turns out to be complex.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about The Forest’s cross-platform support. If ever Endnight Games Ltd. decides to bring this feature in their survival title, we’ll update it accordingly.