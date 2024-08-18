Is Spectre Divide coming to console?

Spectre Divide has released into closed beta on PC after a surprise launch, but is it coming to console anytime soon? Here’s everything we know.

On August 1, Mountaintop Studios, with the help of Shroud, who had a helping hand in the game, revealed Spectre Divide to the world.

A 3v3 defusal tactical FPS with a body-swapping mechanic, it had been in development for two years and has quite a fair few Shroud fans interested.

Article continues after ad

However, with its closed beta on PC well underway, you may be wondering if Spectre Divide will ever come out on console. Here’s what we know.

Does Spectre Divide’s devs have console plans?

Yes, they do, but a console version of Spectre Divide is still far from releasing as they are focusing on the PC version.

In their FAQs page on their Discord channel, the devs wrote, “We’ll be PC-only at launch, but console versions and controller support are both planned for post-launch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mountaintop Studios Spectre Divide’s console port isn’t coming out anytime soon

This also means if you’re more comfortable on controller, you will need to wait sometime after the release of the full game for the game to have controller support.

As for when Spectre Divide is due to come out of beta and into full launch, it’s unknown, as Mountaintop Studios has yet to reveal when the game is coming out in full.

Additionally, if you were wondering if you can play Spectre Divide on Mac or Linux as well, it’s only on Windows at this time.

Article continues after ad

So for the foreseeable future, Spectre Divide will be exclusive to PC. Knowing how long it takes to port games into console, using Valorant as a recent example, it can take years for a full console release to take shape.

As the game is currently in closed beta, you can check out our guide on how you can be part of it.