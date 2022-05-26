Is Sniper Elite 5 on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass continues to blow the industry away with its incredible game offerings, but is Sniper Elite 5 part of the ranks for players to enjoy as part of their subscription?

Sniper Elite 5 is back with more stealthy sniping escapades led by franchise frontrunner Karl Fairburne. Players will need to sharpen their aim and plot their way through multiple high-intensity levels to try and overcome German forces and bring down Operation Kraken.

It’s one of many great games in 2022 already, but can Xbox Game Pass owners play it for free? Or has it been excluded from the service?

Is Sniper Elite 5 free on Xbox Game Pass?

It pleases us to say that if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can absolutely get Sniper Elite 5 for free as part of your plan!

Given that Rebellion like to incorporate other players into the mix with Sniper Elite 5, having the game be present on Xbox Game Pass seems like an absolute no-brainer really.

There are already competitive online elements to Sniper Elite 5, meaning more players taking part will increase the game’s online presence. Furthermore, the brand new Invasion Mode will also gain traction with a wider player pool as the Deathloop-inspired feature means you’ll have to be on your toes at all times!

Simply open up the Xbox Game Pass app and download the game to get instant access to Sniper Elite 5.

