Is Silent Hill 2 coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering whether Silent Hill 2 will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S? Well, our article has all the latest details about the upcoming remake release.

Following the recent announcement of the Silent Hill 2 remake, survival horror game fans have been pouring over the new trailer. After years of waiting, the terrifically terrifying tale of James Sunderland’s adventure through Silent Hill will soon be retold.

With shiny new graphics and improved sound design, the game aims to terrify both new and old fans alike. However, those looking to play Silent Hill 2 will be curious to know whether Silent Hill 2 will release on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Fortunately, we have the answer to both of these questions, so make sure you check out all the latest details below.

Is Silent Hill 2 coming to PC?

Konami A Silent Hill 2 remake has been highly requested by fans for many years.

Yes, Silent Hill 2 will be coming to PC. However, it’s important to note that Silent Hill 2 will be a timed PS5 exclusive for consoles, but it will also be available to play on PC in the future. There’s no official release date set for the game, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Is Silent Hill 2 coming to Xbox Series X|S?

There has been no official news on whether Silent Hill 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X|S. However, with the title coming to PC after PS5, there could be a chance that Xbox could also receive a similar release pattern.

While the lack of news may be rather concerning for Xbox fans, it’s important to note that Silent Hill: HD Collection famously launched on Xbox 360. This means it’s not entirely implausible that Konami would release Silent Hill 2 on Microsoft’s latest generation of console.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Silent Hill 2’s release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Make sure you check out our Silent Hill page for all the latest news and updates on upcoming releases.