Is Runescape coming to console? Jagex hint at PS4 and Xbox version

Runescape developers Jagex have hinted that the popular MMORPG title could soon be coming to consoles like the Xbox One and PS4. Here’s everything we know so far.

Since Runescape was first released in 2001, the free-to-play title has only been available for PC players to get their hands on.

However, following their recent expansion to mobile devices with Old School Runescape, it seems as if developers Jagex are now interested in taking the open-world game to consoles.

Is Runescape confirmed for consoles?

Although the move to consoles such as the Xbox One and Ps4 has not yet been confirmed by Jagex, there have been some major hints from their developers, pointing towards the potential to launch on consoles in the future.

In Runescape’s latest “Gielinor Gazette” newsletter, on September 3, Jagex Moderator MikeD laid out a road map for OldSchool Runescape in the 2020/21 season.

The dev revealed that they would continue to expand the title following the mobile release, adding, "For mobile's release we coined the phrase 'Old School Anywhere'. I want to go further. I want 'Old School Everywhere'!"

🗞 Grab your copy of the latest Gielinor Gazette!



🔗 https://t.co/HXIsP9A0kQ



📜 We've got lots of news to share with you this month so make sure you get all the latest here!



🗣 For more information join the J-Mods in our Leadership Livestream at 5 pm BST over on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/cwzT9nVebj — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) September 3, 2020

"I see a future with Old School front-and-centre on online game stores." he continued, "It'll be available on other platforms and consoles. There'll be game worlds based in other locations."

After pointing out the potential Runescape players that are "exclusively using Steam, or get their dose of daily gaming on the sofa with their consoles," it seems like a real possibility that a console version could be coming soon.

When is Runescape coming to consoles?

As of now, it is unclear when players can expect to see Runescape's launch on consoles, however, with the plans for the console being brought up in the 2020/2021 roadmap, it is possible that it could be released as early as next year.

While the Jagex devs admitted that these are "lofty ambitions" they are still quite confident that they can make it happen and revealed that there are "major secret projects already in the works."

It seems as console players will have to wait a little while longer before they can finally try the game out for themselves but we'll be sure to update you, once more information becomes available.