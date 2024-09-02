Is Rebirth Island being removed from Warzone when Area 99 arrives?

Is the popular Rebirth Island map being removed from Warzone when the newer Area 99 map comes into focus? While nothing has been confirmed either way just yet, we have some early intel to go off.

When Warzone first released in 2020, it quickly became a smash hit for the CoD franchise. Millions of players became obsessed with Verdansk, though the fervor only grew stronger when the game’s first smaller map shook it all up.

Rebirth Island arrived in December of 2020, closing out the first year with a bang. This considerably smaller map ramped up the pace of the Battle Royale, ratcheting up intensity in the process. But over the years, it hasn’t always been a permanent fixture.

Be it during the Caldera or Al Mazrah eras, Rebirth Island has been taken away at various stages. And although it’s currently accessible as the Modern Warfare 3 cycle winds down, fans have begun fearing for its departure once again with Black Ops 6 on the horizon.

So with a new bite-sized BR map on the way in the form of Area 99, is this addition set to replace Rebirth Island entirely? Here’s what we know.

Activision Area 99 is the next small map coming to Warzone with the Black Ops 6 integration.

Is Rebirth Island being replaced by Area 99?

Currently, there are no signs Rebirth Island will be removed when Area 99 arrives in Warzone.

Area 99 is set to debut in Warzone upon the integration of Black Ops 6. This major shakeup is all set to roll out with the Season 1 update roughly a month after Black Ops 6 hits store shelves on October 25, 2024.

When Area 99 lands in Warzone, it currently looks as though it’ll stand alongside Rebirth Island, though there’s no telling for certain just yet. Obviously, we’ve seen fan-favorite modes and popular playlists vanish overnight throughout the years, so there’s every chance Rebirth suffers a similar fate without warning.

While far from confirmation of just that, prominent CoD leaker ‘HeyImAlaix’ has gone on record to circulate a rumor Rebirth will indeed be going away. Area 99 is set to feature as the primary small map in Warzone, while Fortune’s Keep will allegedly stay as a second option, they claimed.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what devs have in store for the Season 1 update when Black Ops 6 comes into focus. It makes total sense for developers to funnel players over to the new creation, but doing so by removing Rebirth, it could lead to a wave of backlash once again.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted in the lead-up to launch with any further details as they emerge.